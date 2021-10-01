Joe Rogan Ripped For Conspiratorial Hot Take On Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Booster

Joe Rogan is facing backlash after he baselessly suggested President Joe Biden faked receiving the COVID-19 booster shot on live TV.

The comedian tossed out his conspiracy theory about Biden’s televised third dose of the Pfizer vaccine during Thursday’s episode of his wildly popular “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify. Biden got his booster on TV Monday and made another pitch for vaccinations.

“I don’t think they would take the chance,” Rogan mused about Biden taking the shot on camera. “I think if they were going to give him a booster shot, the last thing they would do is give it to him live on television.”

“What if he dies? What if he blacks out? What if he like gets it and faints?” he continued. “Like, because people have had very bad reactions like in the moment for whatever reason.”

For the record, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “serious side effects that could cause a long-term health problem are extremely unlikely following any vaccination.”

Common side effects include pain, redness or swelling where the shot was administered, and tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea, the CDC says. “Most side effects were mild to moderate,” it adds.

Joe Rogan baselessly suggested President Joe Biden had faked receiving his COVID-19 booster shot. (Photo: Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images)

Critics on Twitter accused Rogan of using his huge platform to spread vaccine disinformation to his audience, which is in the hundreds of millions.

In May, Rogan said he was a “fucking moron” and “not a respected source of information” after falsely claiming young and healthy people don’t need to get inoculated.

After contracting the coronavirus, Rogan admitted to throwing the “kitchen sink” at his illness with a cocktail of drugs, including the drug ivermectin, used in livestock dewormers. The Food and Drug Administration has cautioned people against using ivermectin, which studies have shown is ineffective against COVID-19.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

