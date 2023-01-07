Joe Rogan said 'the morons had a king' with Donald Trump during a podcast episode

Joe Rogan (L) and Donald Trump (R). Mario Tama/Getty Images Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Joe Rogan said that "the morons had a king" with former President Donald Trump.

Rogan has previously been dismissive of the former president despite Trump's positive words about him.

Rogan made the comment while speaking to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy about politics.

Podcaster Joe Rogan said that "the morons had a king" with former President Donald Trump.

Rogan commented on a Thursday episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast while speaking to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy about politics.

The pair discussed newly sworn-in Republican Rep. George Santos, who has generated controversy after reports revealed he fabricated vast swaths of his resume while campaigning.

Rogan said there would be more candidates like Santos in the future and that politics is a "gross, compromised world."

"I mean, who the fuck is gonna sign off on getting rid of all the special interest groups, getting rid of all the lobbyists? No one. So it's like, that's why it was fascinating to see a guy like Trump getting to power because he was such an outsider," Rogan said in a clip published by Mediaite.

Portnoy agreed and said that the political establishment didn't know how to react to Trump as he behaved in a way they did not expect.

"And the morons had a king. There's a lot of morons," Rogan said. "And it doesn't matter what he's saying, like, for them, he represents them."

"'He's not perfect, but at least he's real' – like there's that sort of thought process that he played with," Rogan said while imitating a Trump supporter.

"And also people that didn't, they didn't feel represented by someone who was ever in charge. And now this guy is, and it's their guy."

Despite Rogan's popularity in right-wing circles, he has previously been dismissive of Trump and has claimed that he has turned down multiple requests for him to appear on his podcast.

"I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form. I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time," Rogan said in July. "I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him."

Rogan has also expressed support for Trump's biggest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who he said would be a "good president."

Trump has previously spoken positively of Rogan, calling him an "interesting and popular guy" and defending him following controversy about the podcast host's past use of the N-word.

