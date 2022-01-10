Joe Rogan said he is only eating meat and fruit for the next month. His last 'carnivore diet' led to weight loss and diarrhea.

Dylan Buell/Andrei Iakhniuk/Getty Images

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan said he's eating only meat and fruit for a month.

Rogan previously said the 'carnivore' diet helped him lose weight and have more energy.

It also caused explosive diarrhea. Dietitians don't recommend the diet because it lacks nutrients like fiber.

Podcaster Joe Rogan is giving up vegetables, bread, and just about every other food group to kick off the New Year.

Rogan posted on Instagram that he's embarking on the carnivore diet in January (after a final indulgence of pasta for dinner).

"Just meat and fruit for the whole month" he wrote.

It's not clear what his regular meals consistent of, although ribeye for breakfast is one staple, according to Rogan's Instagram.

Rogan has tried the diet before, and said he lost weight but had severe digestive issues, too. Dietitians don't recommend the diet because a lack of nutrients can cause side effects, like digestive upset.

Rogan's previous meat-only diet led to weight loss, increased energy, and diarrhea

In January 2020, the podcaster spent 30 days eating nothing but animal products, during which he reported he lost 12 pounds and experienced more energy and relief from some ongoing health issues.

"Lots of aches and pains went away, and I have improvements in my vitiligo [a chronic skin condition]," he posted on Instagram.

There was, however, a major side effect. Rogan had severe, frequent, and explosive poops, which he described in graphic detail to his followers.

"I haven't shit my pants yet, but I've come to accept that if I keep going with this diet it's just a matter of time before we lose a battle," he posted, with a picture of his dinner of liver and bacon.

The gastrointestinal issues lasted about two weeks, Rogan wrote.

At the time, a typical day of eating on the carnivore diet included two meals a day, according to Rogan's Instagram. Breakfast included six eggs or a steak, and for dinner, he would eat another steak, either beef or elk, and occasionally other types of wild game such as bison.

Meat-only diets lack fiber, which can cause side effects like digestive upset

Diarrhea may be a common side effect of cutting veggies, grains, and other plant foods out of your diet. While meat contains important nutrients, it's devoid of fiber, a type of carbohydrate that is slow to digest.

Research suggests fiber can reduce the risk of illnesses like heart disease, and aids in healthy digestion.

Many plant foods are also rich in other nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and missing them in your diet may cause health issues.

The carnivore diet has been popular for years, but dietitians don't recommend it

January's World Carnivore Month coincides with Veganuary, highlighting the persistent conflict between meat-eaters and vegans about which diet is best.

The month was popularized by carnivore diet advocates like Dr. Shawn Baker, an orthopedic surgeon, and CEO of Revero.

"We're trying to simplify. Rather than adding supplements, superfoods, this is the opposite approach, removing irritants," Baker previously told Insider. "It's very simple to follow. No other animal on the planet sits there with a diet manual or a calculator."

Carnivore is also compatible with popular keto and paleo diets.

Anecdotally, other carnivore dieters have shared stories of weight loss and mental clarity under hashtags like "meat heals" on Twitter and Instagram.

While Baker is working on research to study the health effects of a carnivore diet, there's currently no evidence to back up any claims about its benefits.

Dietitians caution against carnivore diets because of potential side effects. Carbs are an important energy source, and eliminating them almost entirely can potentially lead to muscle breakdown and fatigue, according to experts.

Red meat is also linked to higher risk of heart disease and cancer, although potentially less than processed meat. In contrast, diets rich in plants are linked to lower risk of illness long-term.

