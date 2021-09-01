Joe Rogan says he has COVID-19 and is taking ivermectin, a horse dewormer that the CDC is warning people not to take

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rogan said he is taking a cocktail of drugs, including ivermectin, a horse dewormer that is causing many to fall ill.

The CDC has issued an advisory against taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

UFC commentator and 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast host Joe Rogan shared on Instagram on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Instagram Live he told his followers that after several days of feeling feverish and exhausted, he tested positive.

"We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it," he said in the video. "Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone." He claimed that after three days, he felt rejuvenated.

One of those drugs, ivermectin, is a horse dewormer that the CDC issued an advisory against using the drug to treat COVID-19. The dewormer is not a proven cure for COVID-19 and can be toxic to humans in large doses.

In past months, Rogan has pushed COVID-19 misinformation and invited anti-vaxxers onto his podcast. In April, after facing backlash for telling healthy people in their twenties not to get the vaccine, he said, "I'm not a doctor," in a clip of his show. "I'm a f---ing moron."

It's unclear if Rogan is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Spotify, which has a roughly $100 million dollar exclusive deal with Rogan, could not immediately be reached for comment.

