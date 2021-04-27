Joe Rogan tells his massive audience that healthy young people shouldn't get vaccinated

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joe Rogan, the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is facing criticism after claiming that healthy young people shouldn't "worry about" getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Joe Rogan Experience host made his comments encouraging young listeners not to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they're "healthy" during a recent episode of his show, as Media Matters for America reported.

"If you're like 21 years old and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated,' I go, 'No,'" Rogan said. "Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? ... If you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this."

Health experts, in fact, have been urging adults of all ages to get vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of whether they're in a high-risk group so that the United States can achieve herd immunity and end the pandemic. The CDC has noted that data suggests fully vaccinated people largely "do not carry the virus," meaning those at lower risk would be helping protect others from COVID-19 by getting a vaccine.

With that in mind, Rogan drew heavy criticism for his comments, with some directing their anger at Spotify, where his show is an exclusive. In 2020, The Joe Rogan Experience was the service's most popular podcast. These weren't Rogan's first comments about the pandemic to stir up controversy, though, as he previously said that wearing masks "is for bitches." Rogan's guest at the time, comedian Bill Burr, pushed back.

"I'm not gonna sit here with no medical degree listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you smoking a cigar, acting like we know what's up better than the CDC," Burr shot back.

More stories from theweek.com
The Republican plot to steal the 2024 election
Josh Hawley uses Big Tech tools to promote his anti-Big Tech book
The right's reactionary temptation

Recommended Stories

  • Conor McGregor's Irish whiskey brand sells for up to $600M

    Conor McGregor is cashing in, but don't expect him to stop promoting the booze brand.

  • Jake Paul declines ’embarrassing’ Daniel Cormier MMA fight challenge: ‘If he comes and boxes me, I will beat him’

    Jake Paul won't be taking Daniel Cormier up on his challenge to fight MMA, but is more than happy to step into the boxing ring.

  • In the late ’90s, an unlikely bestseller became a rip-roaring museum monster movie

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: With a new Tom Clancy movie, Without Remorse, premiering on Amazon Prime, we’re looking back on other Hollywood adaptations of mass paperback novels, a.k.a. so-called airport fiction.

  • Fox News argues its hosts didn't need to fact-check election conspiracy theories from Trump's lawyers in response to Smartmatic defamation suit

    Election conspiracy theories have led to a tangle of legal fallout for right-wing media organizations.

  • 3 Suspects Arrested in Death of 55-Year-Old Asian American Man

    All three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a Vietnamese American man, who was initially reported as missing over the weekend in Indiana. Shane Van Nguyen, 55, was found dead in a crashed car in the 1500 block of Forest Park Boulevard in Fort Wayne on Sunday, WANE reports. Nguyen was last seen alive as he was leaving the Allen County Memorial Coliseum after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot at around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

  • Man Arrested for Brutally Stomping on Head of Asian American Man, 61, in Manhattan

    The details: Jarrod Powell, 49, was charged with two felony assault counts when police apprehended him at around 2:45 a.m. following the Friday attack on Yao Pan Ma near Third Avenue and East 125th Street, NBC New York reported. Police found Powell after being told that he was spotted at a shelter near the scene of the incident. The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is currently investigating the attack.

  • Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Karen pays tribute to son Antron in Instagram post: 'My love for you is for ever'

    Karen Pippen said it was "a pleasure and honor" to be Antron's mother.

  • CDC relaxes outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. Here's what you need to know.

    After a year of recommending Americans wear masks anytime they’re around someone who is not in their household, the CDC tweaked its guidelines.

  • Florida residents in uproar as scientists prepare to release 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes

    Florida residents are furious as scientists prepare to release hundreds of millions of genetically modified mosquitoes into their communities. The experiment, led by British biotech company Oxitec, will see around 750 million male mosquitoes sent out into the Florida Keys over the next two years in an attempt to control the population of an invasive, disease carrying species which has settled in the area. But many residents are unhappy at being part of what one group called “a Jurassic Park experiment.” The first wave of the project will see thousands of mosquitoes released at six locations this week. The project has been launched to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which makes up about four per cent of the mosquito population in the Keys but is responsible for virtually all mosquito-borne diseases transmitted to humans, including dengue, Zika and yellow fever. It can also transmit heartworm and other potentially deadly illnesses to pets and animals.

  • Kelly Ripa's 'Traditional' Marriage Sounds Like It Gives Mark Consuelos a Pretty Big Pass

    When it comes to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ marriage of nearly 25 years (their wedding anniversary is this Saturday!), we’re not used to doing much except taking notes. But in a new interview with Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue on podcast Double Date, Ripa and Consuelos revealed a side to their union that gave […]

  • Reese Witherspoon on being painted a ‘good’ girl in the tabloids to ‘bad’ girls like Britney Spears: It seemed ‘very arbitrary’ and 'kind of sh*tty'

    Reese Witherspoon says the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary has also led her to reflect on her rise to stardom.

  • Rose McGowan, who was brought up in a cult, said Democratic voters are in a 'deep cult' that she said stops them from seeing that party leaders aren't helping them

    McGowan criticized the Clintons for their friendship with Harvey Weinstein, whom she has accused of assaulting her, in a Fox News interview.

  • Andrew Brown Jr. family autopsy shows he was shot 5 times, once in back of head

    Attorneys for the Brown family announced the results of an independent autopsy Tuesday, nearly a week after the 42-year-old Black man was killed in a police shooting.

  • A San Diego woman died after a man jumped off a building and landed on top of her

    The San Diego County Medical Examiners Office identified the woman as Taylor Kahle, 29. She was walking with a friend when the incident occurred.

  • Why $3 million in unsold Girl Scouts cookies are just sitting in Atlanta warehouse

    Local troops had to get creative this year and switch to virtual sales and drive-through pop-up shops.

  • Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Figure in Cheeky Shapewear Bodysuit After Recent Weight Loss

    The actress has been open about her wellness journey and reached her goal weight last November

  • Prince Andrew told to abandon secretive trust fund

    The Duke of York was forced to abandon a secretive company set up with a disgraced former Coutts banker after being advised that such financial structures were “not appropriate” for members of the Royal family, The Telegraph understands. The company was incorporated last summer to act as a trust fund for Prince Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, sources claimed. It was structured as an unlimited company, meaning it would not be required to file accounts with Companies House and could avoid disclosing its profits or income. But the Duke was advised that while such ventures are fairly standard for ultra high net worth individuals, they were not appropriate for a member of the Royal family. As such, the company was abandoned and has never been used. Named Lincelles, after the 18th-century battle against the French in which the British were commanded by the Duke of York, it was set up last June by one of the Duke’s financial advisers. Prince Andrew controlled 75 per cent of the business through his Urramoor Trust. Harry Keogh, another friend and adviser who was the subject of a sexual harassment probe at Coutts, was listed as a fellow controller. The company was incorporated in the same month that the Duke and Duchess of York put their luxury Swiss ski chalet on the market for £17.3million. The couple are being sued by previous owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, who alleges that the Yorks owe her £6.7million from when they bought it for around £18million in 2014. A source close to the Duke insisted that the chalet, which remains on the market, had no connection to Lincelles. Mr Keogh, a former managing director at Coutts, the Queen's bank, resigned in March 2018 after he was accused of touching a female colleague inappropriately and boasting about his sexual exploits.

  • Miami private school Centner Academy won’t employ vaccinated teachers, staff

    A private school with two campuses in Miami has warned its staff against taking vaccines that prevent COVID-19, saying it will not employ anyone who has been inoculated and spreading misinformation about the potential risks of vaccination.

  • West Virginia Will Give $100 Savings Bonds to People 16 to 35 Who Get Vaccinated

    West Virginia will give $100 savings bonds to 16- to 35-year-olds who get a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday. There are roughly 380,000 West Virginians in that age group, many of whom have already gotten at least one shot, but Justice said he hoped the money would motivate the rest to get inoculated, as “they’re not taking the vaccines as fast as we’d like them to take them.” The state will use federal funds from the CARES Act to pay for the bonds, Justice, a Republican, said at a news conference, adding that he had “vetted this every way that we possibly can” to ensure that the unconventional use of the funds was allowed. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The bonds will also be available to anyone in that age group who has already been vaccinated, Justice said. West Virginia has the 16th highest rate of new coronavirus cases per person among U.S. states and ranks 12th in hospitalizations, according to a New York Times database. Justice said the state needed to stop the virus “dead in its tracks,” and that if it did, “these masks go away, the hospitalizations go away, the death toll and the body bags start to absolutely become minimal.” Earlier this year, at the start of the country’s vaccination effort, West Virginia had stood out for its success in vaccinating its residents. At one point, it had administered second doses to more of its population than any other state; it was also behind only Alaska for the percent of its residents that had received a first dose. But now West Virginia is fallen behind, ahead of only nine states for the portion of its residents that have had a first dose, according to a New York Times database tracking vaccines. Justice said that young West Virginians could “always stand an extra dose of patriotism.” He urged them to “accept that wonderful savings bond” — which will allow the recipient to retrieve the $100, plus interest, at a later date — adding, “I hope that you keep it for a long, long, long time.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA During Desert Escape

    Kourtney Kardashian posted a steamy photo with her boyfriend, Travis Barker, enjoying a passionate kiss during a getaway to Utah. Both the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer took fans inside their romantic trip, posting snaps to their Instagram stories of the chic scenery, tour bus they arrived on and a game of sexy Scrabble.