Joe Rogan: Trump will '100%' run for president again and win if pitted against Biden or Harris

Joe Rogan, host of The Joe Rogan Experience and a UFC commentator, suggested that former President Donald Trump will not only run for president in 2024 but that he will win.

Speaking with Amanda Knox, the woman who was acquitted in Italy's Supreme Court after being accused of murder as an exchange student, on his podcast, Rogan said Trump would "100% try" after being asked if he thinks the 45th president will run in 2024.

"He's probably going to win," Rogan said following Knox's comparison between former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Trump.

FIVE REASONS BIDEN’S APPROVAL RATINGS HAVE TAKEN A POUNDING

"How is Joe Biden going to win? How is it possible he's going to beat anybody?" Rogan asked. "After you've seen him speak, after you've seen the decay and the decline, how is that possible? They've done a terrible job. The Democrats f***ed up royally by making that guy the president."

Biden is "not very inspiring," Knox said, but she suggested that Democrats would likely let someone else run, such as Vice President Kamala Harris.

"She would lose just as badly," Rogan said. "She is the most hated vice president according to polls — the least liked, I should say, vice president in 50 years."

The podcast host told Knox that Harris had been exposed in her 2020 presidential campaign by former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Hawaii Democrat.

Returning to the idea of a rematch between Biden and Trump, Rogan was adamant in his belief of who would emerge as victorious.

"It's crazy. It's crazy that that's the choice. Like you have Donald Trump or a man who's got something seriously wrong, right?" he said. "He's a guy who's had multiple aneurysms, had actual brain surgery, and is 78 years old and is experiencing some sort of pretty radical cognitive decline."

Rogan concluded by suggesting that Biden might not even be the one running the administration.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

He "is in some way controlled by the other people in the party, whether it is Nancy Pelosi or whoever else," he said. "He keeps saying things like, 'They tell me not to answer questions,' or, 'They tell me not to.' … Hey motherf***er, you're the president!"

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Joe Rogan, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Joe Rogan: Trump will '100%' run for president again and win if pitted against Biden or Harris