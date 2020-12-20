Joe Rogan warns Jake Paul that Dillon Danis is 'top of the food chain' after the influencer hurled water balloons at him in a bid to get Conor McGregor's attention

Lindsay Dodgson
Joe Rogan Jake Paul
Joe Rogan comments on Jake Paul's baiting of Conor McGregor. Joe Rogan, Jake Paul / YouTube

  • Podcaster Joe Rogan commented on YouTuber Jake Paul's attempts to get Conor McGregor's attention.

  • The influencer has been trying to get McGregor to respond to his $50 million offer for a fight, and one of his tactics was to throw water balloons at three-time title-holder of The World Jiu-Jitsu Championship Dillon Danis.

  • Rogan responded to the stunt on his show, warning Paul that Danis is "top of the food chain."

  • "If Dillon Danis gets a hold of you, you're gonna get your arms broken, you're getting your neck strangled off, your head's gonna get popped like a zit, he's gonna rip your knees apart," he said.

  • A second clip of what happened, posted by the Twitter account for sports talk show "Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub," showed Paul sped away from the scene before Danis could get close.

YouTuber Jake Paul has been trying to entice Conor McGregor to meet him in the boxing ring, by offering him $50 million, and annoying his friend, mixed martial art fighter Dillon Danis. The pleas for attention follow Paul's knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson on November 28.

Podcaster Joe Rogan discussed Paul's tactics on his show, warning the influencer that Danis is "top of the food chain."

Rogan watched the clip where Paul and his entourage drive-by Danis as he's doing an interview for the sports talk show "Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub."

"Look, it's Conor McGregor's b---- right there," Paul yells, before hurling water balloons and wet toilet paper at the three-time title-holder of The World Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

"How did he know he was gonna be there?" Rogan said of the clip. "But then he sped away. Dillon Danis ran up to him and he sped away. Why didn't he get out and fight him?"

Rogan then spoke on Danis' fighting ability, and why Paul may not have stuck around.

"Let me tell you something. If Dillon Danis gets a hold of you, you're gonna get your arms broken, you're getting your neck strangled off, your head's gonna get popped like a zit, he's gonna rip your knees apart," he said. "Not a f---ing chance in the world. Dillon Danis is a world-class grappler. Top of the food chain."

He added that it would be "hilarious" if Danis and Paul were to fight in an MMA match, as when nobody's wearing boxing gloves, "it's a whole different world son."

The Twitter account for "Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub" later shared a clip showing a different angle of the altercation between Paul and Danis.

'This f---ing guy," Danis says while laughing when Paul's truck pulls up and throws some of the balloons back at him.

"It's fine," he says after Paul drives off. "I don't know what it was. I thought he was going to hit me with something metal, but I think it was a water balloon."

He added that he tried to jump into the truck, but the truck sped off too fast.

"I don't think he would actually box me either," Danis said to Schaub, who is a retired mixed martial arts fighter himself. "I wish he would have got out. Can we go find them? Have you got a car?"

McGregor, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight and lightweight champion, has not yet responded to any of Paul's stunts.

