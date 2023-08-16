Joe Rogan's Revamped Barracuda Shines with Radical Upgrades

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Though its roaring engine might not endear it to every neighbor, there's little doubt that Joe Rogan is thrilled with this reimagined classic.

Famed for his diverse interests, Joe Rogan is also widely recognized for his penchant for muscle cars. His enviable collection boasts classics like the Chevrolet Camaro and other iconic muscle machines. Today, the spotlight is back on his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, affectionately termed “Sickfish,” which has received a transformative overhaul.

The journey began when AutotopiaLA transported the car to the Roadster Shop for an upgrade. While it carries the legacy of its version from two decades ago, the enhancements have morphed it into a novel beast. The exterior, which was originally conceptualized by Chip Foose and brought to life by Troy Trepanier from Rad Rides by Troy, largely remains intact with minimal tweaks, save for alterations to the door latches. However, the real magic unfolds beneath the surface.

The Roadster Shop embarked on a thorough revamp, stripping away the entire floor and firewall. The integration of a custom-designed chassis, featuring a rear-set transaxle linked through a specialized torque tube system, was a major inclusion. This design not only frees up space but also augments the rigidity courtesy of the unibody construction. Propelling this vehicle is a potent Mercury SB4 8-liter LS7-based engine, dishing out a whopping 750 horsepower without any forced induction. This power unit can soar to roughly 8,300 RPM, ensuring it retains the iconic muscle car rumble. Enhancing its auditory appeal, a three-inch stainless steel X-pipe paired with Borla mufflers ensures it sounds as aggressive as its performance suggests.

In its newest avatar, the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, or "Sickfish 2.0", now houses Fox adjustable coilovers for an added 2-inch lift. Modifications to the car's body and suspension have been meticulously carried out, allowing full-range steering, perfectly fitting the massive 22-inch HRE wheels. The interior hasn't been left behind either, flaunting contemporary enhancements like Recaro seats, state-of-the-art digital panels, and sleek carbon fiber elements.

