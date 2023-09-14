Joe Scarborough Names Secret Biden Fear Democrats Won't Say In Public

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday said every Democrat he talks to off the air admits they have serious concerns about President Joe Biden’s age going into the 2024 election.

It’s all that political discussions about Biden are currently centered on, he claimed during a conversation with The Washington Post’s David Ignatius over Ignatius’ new column which argues Biden shouldn’t run because his age is a liability.

Biden is already America’s oldest sitting president. He turned 80 last November. If he won the 2024 election and served an entire second term, he’d be 86 on leaving the White House.

“People say, ‘Man, he’s too old to run, isn’t he? I mean, he’s not going to. He’s not really going to run.’” said Scarborough. “When I say every discussion, I don’t mean 99% of the discussion. Every discussion.”

Republicans will often receive criticism for saying “one thing about Donald Trump off the air and another on air,” Scarborough noted. “Well, let me just say, Democrats, off the air, will say ‘Joe Biden’s too old. Why is he running?’ On the air? They won’t say that.”

Scarborough acknowledged, though, that he didn’t see “a lot of Democrats out there” who could do a better job than Biden and beat Trump.

“I don’t see a lot of Democrats out there. I don’t see any Democrats out there right now that could do that,” he said.

