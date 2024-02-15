Joe Scarborough Offers Stark Translation Of Mike Johnson’s Latest Spin

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Thursday picked apart House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) positive take on the GOP’s latest election loss.

Following Republican Mazi Melesa Pilip’s loss to former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D) in the special election race to replace the expelled, former Rep. George Santos, Johnson argued it wasn’t actually a win for Democrats to celebrate.

The Republican speaker said Suozzi sounded like a Republican on the border, blamed snow on low GOP voter turnout, and claimed it was “no way a bellwether of what will happen this fall.”

“Morning Joe” cohost Scarborough summarized:

“Basically, what he is saying there is, Republicans don’t have enough money, Republicans don’t know how to organize when it snows, and Republicans don’t know how to run on the right issues.”

Scarborough added, “Doesn’t actually sound like a great vote of confidence. I mean, that approach suggests that the candidates are just as confused as Mike Johnson is. I think I saw a Politico story the past day or two that a lot of Republicans are just saying he’s winging it. This is just kind of chaos around here.”

Scarborough later sarcastically asked, “Whoever saw this coming? Donald Trump cost Republicans another election.”

Watch the video here:

