Joe Scarborough Shreds Fox News’ Live Trump Audience With 1 Damning Word

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Wednesday expressed his fierce contempt for members of Fox News’ live studio audience who watched Sean Hannity’s most recent interview with Donald Trump.

During the town hall that aired on the conservative network Tuesday night, members of the audience cheered when the former president and Republican 2024 front-runner declared he’d only act like a dictator on “day one” of a potential second term.

Scarborough, the cohost of “Morning Joe,” was stunned and called the audience’s response a “sickness.”

“There’s a sickness. There is a sickness among, unfortunately, some of our fellow Americans regarding authoritarianism and totalitarianism,” he said. “They want it because when he promised that he would be a dictator on day one, he got applause.”

Scarborough described the idolatry of Trump among Republicans as “a personality cult.”

He added, “It’s very bad for America, and make no mistake of it, a large chunk of those people in that audience cheering when Donald Trump said, ‘I’ll be a dictator on day one,’ well, they want that.”

