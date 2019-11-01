Joe Walsh: In 2016, I was a proud 'deplorable.' In 2019, I'll gladly be 'human scum.'

President Donald Trump has never bitten his tongue when lashing out against those he perceives to be standing between him and personal gain. So it was not surprising last week when the president felt threatened enough by the looming perils to his presidency (and legacy) to blast Never Trump Republicans as “human scum.”

What is surprising is how quick hard-core Trump supporters were to excuse the very behavior from Trump that they were appalled by in his political rival just a few short years ago.

It was in September 2016, the final days of that presidential election season, that Hillary Clinton described half of Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables.” This was beyond candidate gaffes of election cycles past, like Mitt Romney’s "47%" blunder four years earlier or even when John Kerry, a decade before, had dishonored our troops by suggesting that it was those who don’t study hard and “make an effort to be smart” who “get stuck in Iraq.”

No, this was a person who was asking to be the elected leader of our country while simultaneously impugning those of us who would dare oppose her as “deplorables.”

At the time, many Americans rightly recognized Clinton’s comments as a gross mischaracterization of Republican voters — there were many good reasons to vote against Clinton in 2016, as I did. By uttering those words, she signaled she would do more to divide us as a country than unite us.

You already know how that election turned out for her.

Trump turns on his own party

Now, in his greatest moment of fear yet, as his presidency crumbles beneath his feet, Trump is harnessing that same sort of divisive language. This time, he’s directing it not against rivals across the aisle, but at anyone in his own party who would dare to question him.

Trump has good reason to be fearful. The reelection landscape for Trump looks awfully different from when I announced my candidacy for the Republican nomination for president in August. Not only is the president on the brink of being impeached and possibly removed from office, a majority of registered voters support the inquiry, including a gradually increasing number of Republicans. Trump is losing in the vast majority of general election polls against Democratic primary challengers, and the Democratic Party has not even selected a nominee yet.

In Trump’s twisted reality, anyone who flags questionable behavior, such as pointing out that we should trust our own intelligence community over dictators or asking foreign governments to interfere in our election, is a “Never Trumper.” Some of these so-called Never Trumpers are people who were appointed by his own administration. In Trump’s dystopian worldview, any dissent means disloyalty — and moreover, that the dissenters themselves are “human scum.”

That is an attitude that reflects a feeble-minded insecurity by a person so terrified of losing that he will go to the ends of the earth to smear his opponents. Just as Trump’s “human scum” epithet reflects his fear, the behavior of those closest to him does as well.

Republican Party is falling in line

Five state Republican parties have already canceled their primaries. Campaigns challenging Trump in the primary have been locked out of access to resources from the Republican National Committee that primary candidates might normally enjoy, such as access to data files, fundraising prospect lists and technology.

Presidential reelection campaigns used to be the time for leaders to shore up support among those in their party who may disagree with them. It was a time for coming to the table to hash out productive compromises that reflected the best interests of the American people, a time for listening tours to get the pulse of the country.