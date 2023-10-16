Joe Wilson backs Jim Jordan's bid to be speaker of House of Representatives

Oct. 16—When the House of Representatives votes for a new speaker Tuesday, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will have the support of Aiken County's congressman.

Congressmen Joe Wilson, a Republican who represents Aiken County, Barnwell County and the Columbia suburbs, said on Facebook on Friday he supported Jordan.

"With the Republican Conference selecting, by majority vote, Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House, I will be voting for Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House," Wilson said.

Wilson previously supported the speakership bid of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise , R-La.

"I support the House Majority Leader Steve Scalise as Speaker of the House for his effectiveness to create jobs with expanded freedom, limited government, and a strong national defense," Wilson said on Facebook.

However, Scalise's bid didn't work out.

Scalise received 113 votes and Jordan received 99 votes in a secret ballot held Wednesday afternoon.

But, it quickly became apparent that Scalise couldn't win enough of the Jordan votes to win a speakership election on the floor.

There are 433 members of the House of Representatives (two seats are vacant), meaning a nominee needs to receive at least 217 votes to be elected speaker. Which, in turn, means that the Republican nominee can only lose five votes unless some members vote present.

Scalise withdrew his bid Thursday.

The Republican Conference voted Friday to nominate Jordan.

Specifically, he received 124 votes to defeat Austin Scott, R-Ga., who received 81 votes. A validation vote resulted in 152 votes for Jordan which is still short of the 217 needed.

Jordan has had the support of Jeff Duncan, whose district includes the part of North Augusta in Edgefield County, throughout the process.

Duncan said on X, formerly Twitter, Oct. 5 that he was proud to endorse Jordan.

"A proven conservative fighter, Jim Jordan can right the ship and return the House to a path toward conservative principles like promoting limited government, fighting reckless spending, and holding the Biden Administration accountable," Duncan continued.

He added Saturday he would proudly vote for Jordan on Tuesday.