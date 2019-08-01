What is Joe30330? Biden misspeaks while pitching his text number for voters, Buttigieg fan pounces

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Joe Biden misspoke in his closing statement at Wednesday’s Democratic debate, mistakenly telling voters to go to Joe30330, rather than “text Joe30330.”

What appears to be a Buttigieg supporter pounced almost immediately.

Joe30330.com originally redirected to a fundraising page for the South Bend, Indiana, mayor.

Minutes later, it changed again, redirecting joe30330.com to what looked like a website for Gen Z’er who says he’s ‘not joshin’ you’ about running for president. But when you click the Donate button on that page, it again redirects to an ActBlue donation page for Buttigieg.

Asking voters to text a custom number is a common way for campaigns to gather donor information.

Supporters texting to Joe Biden's campaign received a fundraising solicitation.

But Biden’s flub sent people to a website that didn't exist – at least not as an arm of his campaign.

If you send a text to Joe30330 now, you will get a fundraising pitch from the Biden campaign, asking for support and to donate to his effort.

