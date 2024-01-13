Joel Farabee's second goal lifts the Flyers past the Wild 4-3 in overtime

Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joel Farabee scored his second goal of the night at 3:36 of overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Tyson Forester and Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers, who have won three of four. Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Marcus Johansson, Ryan Hartman and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild, who are 1-7 since losing star forward Kirill Kaprizov to an injury on Dec. 30.

Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots as he remained tied with Patrick Roy for second place on the NHL's career victories list.

Early in the overtime period, Minnesota’s Mats Zuccarello was called for tripping. The Wild killed off most of the resulting 4-on-3, but as the power play was expiring, Farabee tipped in a shot by Egor Zamula for the game-winner.

Minnesota scored two goals in less than three minutes early in the third to take a 3-1 lead. Hartman one-timed a pass from Alex Gologoski at the bottom of the left faceoff circle for his 13th goal of the season. Boldy then slammed home a feed from Jake Middleton for his 15th of the year.

But the Flyers scored twice in a minute and a half to tie it back up at 3-3. First, Forester buried a cross-ice pass from Scott Laughton. Then, on a delayed penalty, Tippett beat Fleury with a wrister from the left circle at 10:56 of the third.

After a scoreless first period, Johansson put the Wild on top less than a minute into the second. Joel Eriksson Ek scooped up a turnover at the Minnesota blue line and hit Johansson with a breakout pass. Johansson carried it into the high slot and flipped a wrist shot past Hart for his sixth goal of the season.

Philadelphia tied it less than three minutes later when Travis Konecny feathered a pass into the slot, where Farabee redirected it past Fleury.

