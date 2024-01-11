Joel Garcia detained with 22,000 child porn images
In a recent development at 9, authorities in The Woodlands have arrested Joel Garcia after discovering 22,000 images of child pornography on electronic devices seized from his residence.
Texas-based care provider HMG Healthcare has confirmed that hackers accessed the personal data of residents and employees, but says it has been unable to determine what types of data were stolen. HMG Healthcare is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and provides a range of services, including memory care, rehabilitation and assisted living. In a notice published on its website, HMG chief executive Derek Prince confirmed that hackers in August accessed a server storing "unencrypted files" containing sensitive information belonging to patients, employees, and their dependents.
TechCrunch caught up with them at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, and the company exclusively shared what they have coming down the pipe to make its products better. The other feature Augmental has been beavering away on in the lab is silent speech, which enables users to form words without vocalizing them. The dental device is also slated to feature bone conduction, offering users immediate feedback on their interactions.
Tack One, a Singapore-based startup, wants to help make sure your kids, elderly parents and pets are safe with AI-powered location technology. Today, the company unveiled its new generation of GPS device, Tack GPS Plus, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The startup launched its GPS tracker in 2021 to address the pain point of the short battery life on the market and lower the tracking service cost, making location tracking extremely affordable.