Joel Greenberg: The bizarre story behind how Matt Gaetz’s tax collector friend fits into sex trafficking investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oliver O'Connell
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, pictured in 2019 (WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando)
Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, pictured in 2019 (WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando)

Allegations of sex trafficking against Florida representative Matt Gaetz emerged from an investigation into an Orlando-area county tax collector with whom he had close ties.

The New York Times reports that a federal child sex trafficking case against Joel Greenberg, elected in 2016 as tax collector in Seminole County, sparked a separate criminal investigation into the Republican congressman.

WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando
WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating allegations that Mr Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel across state lines.

Congressman Gaetz denies the allegations and maintains that they are an effort to extort his family — the subject of a separate FBI probe.

While there are no specifics as to how these inquiries fit into Mr Greenberg’s case, the two men were acquainted, have been photographed together, and were ascendant in Florida politics at around the same time.

Read more:

In 2019 the pair were pictured together outside the White House, and a 2017 photo shows them with political operative Roger Stone, later convicted on seven felony counts, but pardoned by then-president Donald Trump.

Mr Greenberg’s backstory begins in 2016 when he unseated the incumbent Republican county tax collector on an apparent wave of populism.

His opponent had held the position for three decades and was embroiled in a local controversy over real estate deals that led Mr Greenberg to rail against “crony capitalism” and “politicians using their offices for political gain”.

What followed nears parody.

One of Mr Greenberg’s first moves in office was for his deputies to carry firearms at work, despite protests from then-Florida attorney general Pam Bondi.

He then began wearing his tax collector badge as if he were a member of law enforcement and allegedly even once used it to pull over a female driver and accuse her of speeding.

Further to that, he tried to get out of his own speeding ticket by telling the officer who stopped him who he was. The incident was captured on a police body camera and he was issued with a ticket.

This conduct was fairly innocuous compared to Mr Greenberg’s other alleged activities while in office. The Orlando Sentinel reported that he gave government contracts and paid salaries to close friends and business partners including up to six people who were part of his wedding party in 2016. The paper put the total figure at $1.9m.

Public funds assigned to the tax collector’s office were also used to buy body armour, firearms, ammunition, and a drone, according to an independent audit.

Mr Greenberg then spent $66,000 on a server room for a private cryptocurrency company he founded and operated from within a county building called Government Blockchain Systems LLC.

The servers were incorrectly installed, overloaded a circuit breaker, and started a fire causing $6,700 in damage to the building that was not covered by insurance.

Mr Greenberg’s political career similarly went up in smoke on 23 June, 2020, when his home was raided by federal officers who charged him with stalking a political opponent.

It was reported that he had sent anonymous letters to the school at which his rival worked, pretending to be a “concerned student” accusing the teacher of having inappropriate sexual contact with another student.

According to the indictment, Mr Greenberg created fake Twitter and Facebook accounts made to look like they were those of his rival and posted segregationist and white supremacist material.

He resigned the next day.

As the investigation progressed, more serious charges were added. Mr Greenberg had allegedly used his office to commit identity theft and stood accused of having sex-trafficked a child.

Officials found several fake IDs in a backpack on the front seat of his government-owned SUV in the driveway of his home. Materials necessary for making fake IDs were also found in his office.

Investigators also accused him of accessing state databases to obtain personal information on people he was in “sugar daddy” relationships with. These included a minor aged between 14 and 17, The Orlando Sentinel reports.

The indictment states that Mr Greenberg allegedly made the fake IDs to “facilitate his efforts to engage in commercial sex acts”.

Mr Greenberg was released on bond after his arrest, but taken back into custody on 3 March after violating a nighttime curfew by driving to Jupiter, Florida in search of his wife at her mother’s home.

In addition, Orlando NBC-affiliate WESH reports that on Wednesday, the day after news broke regarding the investigation in Mr Gaetz, a new indictment saw 21 charges added to Mr Greenberg’s case.

These include bribery of a public official, theft of government property, and wire fraud.

Mr Greenberg is alleged to have stolen $400,000 in government money from his official office and $432,700 from the federal relief bill.

The Department of Justice claims the former tax collector paid a federal loan employee to arrange payments to bogus businesses.

He is now in Orange Country Jail awaiting his trial in mid-June.

Read More

Trump calls Biden's border policy 'inhumane'

Calls for Gaetz’s removal after report he had relationship with minor

How Matt Gaetz became Trump’s most outspoken ally

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer hits March target to produce 120 million COVID-19 shots for U.S.

    Pfizer Inc on Wednesday said it has produced 120 million doses of its COVID-19 shot for the United States that have been cleared for use by regulators, in keeping with guidance it gave U.S. lawmakers in February. Pfizer has delivered about 103 million of those doses to locations around the United States, with the remainder ready to be shipped as soon as the federal government gives the order, a company spokeswoman told Reuters. The U.S. drugmaker remains on track to deliver 200 million doses by the end of May and 300 million by the end of July.

  • U.N. special envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar

    United Nations special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told a session of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that "a bloodbath is imminent" because of the military's intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters. Schraner Burgener told a closed session of the 15-member council that the military that seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1 was not capable of managing the country, and warned the situation on the ground would only worsen, according to comments shared with reporters. "Consider all available tools to take collective action and do what is right, what the people of Myanmar deserve and prevent a multi-dimensional catastrophe in the heart of Asia," she said.

  • Revisiting controversial 'The Kennedys' miniseries 10 years later: 'They're not gonna air it'

    After the History Channel dropped it, the miniseries aired on Reelz 10 years ago this week.

  • China Floats U.S. Military Lab as Possible COVID Origin Point, Urges WHO to Investigate

    China on Wednesday urged the World Health Organization to investigate whether COVID-19 first originated in a U.S. military laboratory after the agency’s director called for a deeper probe into whether the virus had escaped from a Chinese lab. A WHO-led team that visited China earlier this year to investigate the coronavirus pandemic’s origins said in a report on Tuesday that it was “extremely unlikely” that the virus had leaked from a Chinese laboratory and recommended no further exploration of that theory. However, just before the report’s release, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the team’s probe into the potential lab leak was not sufficient and that further investigation was needed. He said he was prepared to send more specialists to explore that possibility, according to the Wall Street Journal. On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying responded to a question about Tedros’ comments by touting the team’s “important conclusion” that the lab leak theory was unlikely. “They have basically excluded the possibility of a lab incident” in Wuhan, she said. She also called on the agency to investigate early outbreaks in other countries and encouraged the WHO to investigate a U.S. military laboratory at Fort Detrick, Md. “As you know relevant study is already done in Wuhan labs, but when will Fort Detrick be open to those experts?” she asked. “If necessary, we hope the U.S. can be as open and candid as China.” For months Chinese officials have peddled the unfounded theory that the virus may have originated at Fort Detrick, which houses parts of the U.S. biological defense program and other medical research efforts led by the military, without offering any evidence. Hua would not say whether China would allow scientists to continue to investigate the labs in Wuhan or when it would start the second phase of studies outlined in the WHO-led team’s report. The WHO-led team was forced to rely on the word of the Chinese scientists participating in the investigation and were not given uninhibited access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where many public health experts believe the virus may have originated. The WHO report also contradicted U.S. intelligence claims about the safety protocols at the WIV. The report claims the lab was “well run” but State Department cables from 2018 reveal that diplomats who visited the facility had concerns that proper safety measures were not being observed. The report also suggests that no researchers at the lab came down with COVID but the State department announced in January that researchers reported flu-like symptoms in the fall, months before Chinese authorities acknowledged the COVID outbreak. WIV staff also deleted a genome database that contained information about which viruses were being studied at the lab. Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week that he believes the coronavirus originated inside a lab in Wuhan and “escaped,” and was potentially spreading as early as September 2019. “If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan,” the virologist told CNN in a clip that aired Friday. “That’s my own feelings. And only opinion. I’m allowed to have opinions now.” Redfield said he is “of the point of view that I still think the most likely aetiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, escaped.” “The other people don’t believe that,” said Redfield, who led the CDC under former President Donald Trump. “That’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out. It’s not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect the laboratory worker.” The WHO-led team’s report also notes that it is possible the pandemic began outside Wuhan, or China, as the team found little evidence of substantial spread in Wuhan before December 2019, while the virus had been found in individuals in Italy and Brazil in late November. However, scientists have said it is possible the virus was spreading undetected in Wuhan and the surrounding areas for weeks or months before gaining attention. “The current thinking is that we are still working with the start in and around Wuhan and working backwards on how it came here,” said Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the WHO team. “It is perfectly possible you would have sporadic cases in and around Wuhan before December, November, even October 2019…That earlier move of the virus outside of the area could potentially be explained that way.”

  • Hannity: Biden, Harris try to hide border chaos with media blackout

    'Hannity' host calls out Biden administration for lack of transparency on the U.S.-Mexico border situation

  • TikTok challenge leaves 12-year-old Colorado boy ‘fighting’ for his life, family says

    “I am praying for him every day.”

  • Sounds like a deal: The best 5 headphones for $28 or less at Amazon

    Time for an audio upgrade — save up to 50 percent on these already wallet-friendly headphones.

  • The minimum wage would be $44 an hour if it had grown at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses

    Bonuses in the white-dominated finance industry have grown by more than 1,200% since 1985, while the federal minimum wage barely doubled.

  • Netflix lands 'Knives Out' sequels in high-priced deal

    Detective Benoit Blanc's next cases will be for Netflix. The streaming company said Wednesday it has reached a deal for two sequels to Rian Johnson's acclaimed 2019 whodunit, “Knives Out.” Netflix declined to say how much it was paying for the films, which Johnson will direct with Daniel Craig returning as inspector Benoit Blanc.

  • Black man's death: Georgia moves to end citizen's arrest law

    Georgia lawmakers gave final passage Wednesday to a bill to repeal the state's citizen's arrest law, acting little more than a year after the fatal shooting of a Black man pursued by white men who said they suspected him of a crime. The state House voted 169-0 to approve Senate changes to House Bill 479, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his expected signature. The legislation was one of the top legislative priorities this session in the aftermath of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

  • Imprisoned Palestinian leader's entry shakes up planned vote

    A popular Palestinian leader imprisoned by Israel has registered his own parliamentary list in May elections, his supporters said Wednesday, in a last-minute shakeup that could severely weaken President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party and help its militant Hamas rivals. Marwan Barghouti’s wife, Fadwa, registered the list hours before the deadline set by the election commission. Polls indicate it would split the vote for Fatah, potentially paving the way for another major victory by Hamas.

  • A mysterious brain disorder that causes hallucinations and tooth-shattering has infected dozens of Canadians, and experts aren't sure why

    Researchers believe five people died among the 43 Canadians who have developed a brain disorder that causes hallucinations, memory loss, and spasms.

  • The Rosebud Motel from 'Schitt's Creek' is selling for $1.6 million, and it's ready for a real-life Johnny Rose to renovate it

    The real-life Rosebud Motel from "Schitt's Creek" is a 10-room, renovation-ready motel in the woods about an hour outside of Toronto.

  • Mozambique: Dozens dead after militant assault on Palma

    Witnesses say civilians with boats are evacuating survivors of a violent raid on the town of Palma.

  • Egypt has opened a formal investigation into how the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal

    A Suez Canal Authority advisor told Reuters that authorities plan to focus on the state of the ship and the captain's actions before the grounding.

  • A new 'Game of Thrones' Broadway play might finally show fans how Jon Snow's parents fell in love

    The Tourney of Harrenhal is a legendary event where Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark supposedly met for the first time.

  • Some Marylanders experience delays in receiving SSA benefits

    A former educator said he applied for disability benefits to survive and pay bills, but the Social Security Administration has taken more than a year to make a decision.

  • VW won't rebrand its US arm as 'Voltswagen' after all, reports say

    The brand previously said its electric vehicles would come with exterior "Voltswagen" badging. Now it's reportedly walking back the announcement.

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Shipment of COVID Vaccine after Factory Mistake Ruins 15 Million Doses

    Johnson & Johnson has paused shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States while the Food and Drug Administration investigates a factory mixup that ruined roughly 15 million doses of the vaccine. Workers at a Baltimore plant run by Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, reportedly mixed up the vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, according to the New York Times. The mistake will not affect the doses that are being delivered and used nationwide, as those doses were produced in the Netherlands. However, all future shipments of the vaccine — some tens of millions of doses in the next month — were set to come from the Baltimore plant. Nonetheless, federal officials expect to have enough doses to meet President Biden’s goal of securing enough vaccine to immunize every American adult by the end of May as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are delivering vaccines on or ahead of schedule.

  • A 27-year-old woman developed a mysterious cannabis-related syndrome that left her vomiting and caused her to fall asleep while showering

    The patient was diagnosed with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, linked to marijuana use. She tried to soothe the pain by showering and was burned.