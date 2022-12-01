Joel Greenberg: Disgraced former Seminole County tax collector to be sentenced Thursday

The disgraced former Seminole County tax collector, Joel Greenberg, is set to learn his fate Thursday.

A federal judge will sentence him for the six criminal charges he pleaded guilty to, including child sex trafficking.

Greenberg’s attorney is trying to get him a lighter sentence.

Watch: Joel Greenberg: Former tax collector to pay Seminole County nearly $1.3M

His lawyer told the judge that Greenberg deserves a lighter sentence because he has been helping federal officials with other serious cases that are already being prosecuted.

The judge didn’t agree.

Greenberg’s career started to fall apart in 2020.

In June, he was arrested on a stalking and impersonation charge for what he did to a political opponent. He resigned from office that same month.

Watch: Joel Greenberg talks ‘ghost candidate’ plan in jailhouse interview: Read the transcript

Then in July, Greenberg was accused of making fake driver’s licenses.

In August, he was slapped with a sex trafficking charge involving a minor.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six charges, including child sex trafficking and aggravated identity theft.

Watch: Ex-tax collector Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to 6 charges, including child sex trafficking

The charges carry up to a 27-year sentence.

Prosecutors asked the judge to consider a prison sentence of nine to 11 years.

However, the judge appeared to signal that a harsher penalty would be handed down.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.