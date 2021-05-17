Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

(Independent)

A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman.

Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named.

The former Seminole County tax chief also pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud in addition to the trafficking charge, as part of an agreement to dismiss the other 27 counts against him – in exchange for his cooperation with the US Department of Justice “in the investigation and prosecutions of other persons, and to testify” in related proceedings.

In the event that he provides “substantial assistance” in those cases, he may be eligible for a more lenient prison sentence than what is outlined in federal sentencing guidelines.

Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday. He has not been charged with any crimes and has adamantly denied allegations against him.

Remove Ron – a group aimed at ousting the state’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis – hired the plane to fly the banner.

We are flying this banner around the Orlando Federal Court where Matt Gaetz’s wingman Joel Greenberg is pleading guilty to sex charges. Tick Tock Matt Gaetz, time is running out ⏳. pic.twitter.com/gxdtPFcQPY — Remove Ron (@RemoveRon) May 17, 2021

The Florida congressman – a close ally of former president Donald Trump – is reportedly the focus of a Justice Department investigation over an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl, and whether he violated federal sex trafficking laws by allegedly paying her to travel with him.

The House Ethics Committee also is investigating whether Mr Gaetz “engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use” and reports that he allegedly shared “inappropriate” images and videos on the floor of the House of Representatives.

That committee is also investigating whether he “misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use” or accepted bribes.

According to court documents, Mr Greenberg has admitted to “commercial sex acts” with a minor “at least seven times” while she was under 18 years old, according to court documents. He also would “offer and supply” her with Ecstasy, prosecutors said.

Following his arrest in June 2020, Mr Greenberg contacted the girl and her friends in an effort to ensure that “their stories would line up, because he knew that his commercial sex acts with her were illegal,” according to court documents.

In a speech in Ohio on Saturday, Mr Gaetz said he is “being falsely accused of exchanging money for naughty favours.”

