Joel Greenberg wants federal judge to delay his sentencing again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Weiner, Orlando Sentinel
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joseph Greenberg
    American linguist
  • Joel Greenberg
    Seminole County, Florida tax collector

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg plans to again ask to delay his sentencing for sex trafficking and other crimes, despite a federal judge having previously said his current sentencing date was final.

Greenberg’s sentencing is currently slated for March 29. He pleaded guilty to six federal crimes in May and was originally scheduled to face sentencing in August, prior to twice being granted delays.

In a motion filed Friday, his defense attorney, Fritz Scheller asked permission from U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell to file the latest request to push back Greenberg’s sentencing under seal.

The latest delay request, which Scheller said is not opposed by the government, will include “confidential information” about Greenberg’s work with federal authorities “as well as the nature and extent of Mr. Greenberg’s cooperation,” the Friday court filing states.

Scheller said the government also does not object to sealing Greenberg’s request for a continuance.

The defense lawyer asked that, if Presnell opts to hold a hearing on his request to seal the yet-unfiled request for a sentencing delay, the hearing also be conducted in a nonpublic setting.

During an October hearing, prosecutors told Presnell they needed more time because the information they were getting from Greenberg — who U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg described as “a prolific criminal” — had led them to pursue multiple investigations.

He said the former tax collector had helped the government corroborate information and given them leads to pursue, though the prosecutor also said he believed no more delays would be needed.

The judge at the time said he understood the need for diligence but “there’s a point at which we just need to get this resolved.”

“This is it,” Presnell told attorneys. “This is now a deadline that we’re going to have to meet.”

The former tax collector faces a mandatory minimum of 12 years in federal prison but prosecutors have indicated they will recommend a lesser sentence if he provides substantial assistance.

The investigation began with Greenberg’s embezzlement of public funds for a cryptocurrency scheme but has reportedly widened to target everything from public corruption concerning medical marijuana policy in Tallahassee to possible sex trafficking crimes by his associates.

Among those reported to be in the crosshairs of investigators is Greenberg’s friend U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, with authorities probing whether Gaetz paid for sex with a 17-year-old girl who Greenberg has confessed to trafficking.

The Panhandle congressman’s ex-girlfriend — who has been described as a crucial witness to any potential sex trafficking case against him — recently appeared at the federal courthouse in downtown Orlando, reportedly to testify before a grand jury.

Gaetz has adamantly denied any wrongdoing.

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sheriff's office: Drug suspect survives jump from third-floor window of Weaver Hotel

    "We've had people jump out of windows before, but never from the third floor of a building," Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent said Friday.

  • Two Miami men sentenced for stealing COVID-19 ventilators bound for El Salvador

    Two Miami men who pleaded guilty to stealing millions of dollars’ worth of COVID-19 ventilators destined for El Salvador as part of a U.S. aid program have seen sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

  • Man arraigned in Superior Court in ex-wife's slaying, burning of Franklin home

    Brendon Owen is charged with breaking into his wife's Franklin home on Dec. 17, where he is alleged to have fatally beaten her.

  • Noem signs law banning transgender athletes from female sports teams

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Thursday signed a bill into law that bans transgender athletes from competing on girls' and women's sports teams, NBC News reported. "This bill has been an important priority for a lot of the people behind me," Noem said at a press conference, "and I appreciate all of their hard work in making sure that girls will always have the opportunity to play in girls sports in South Dakota and have an opportunity for...

  • Ohio man arrested after allegedly stabbing mom more than 20 times

    A 24-year-old Grove City, Ohio, man has been charged with the murder of his mother, accused of stabbing her more […] The post Ohio man arrested after allegedly stabbing mom more than 20 times appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.S. labor market defies Omicron surge; economy on solid footing ahead of rate hikes

    The U.S. economy created far more jobs than expected in January despite the disruption to consumer-facing businesses from a surge in COVID-19 cases, pointing to underlying strength that should sustain the expansion as the Federal Reserve starts to raise interest rates. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed a whopping 709,000 more jobs were added in November and December than previously estimated. Wage gains accelerated last month and the labor pool expanded.

  • A Hartland man was arrested after police say he told them they 'would either have to shoot him or leave'

    Victor Lucero faces more than 17 years' imprisonment and more than $50,000 in fines if guilty on all counts.

  • Scoggins: Soccer in subzero temps is silly but fans made most of it

    Subzero windchill readings that hit the Twin Cities like a punch to the throat Wednesday were suitable to only a few species. Polar bears. Santa Claus. Bud Grant. An ideal place for an outdoor soccer game? Puh-lease. What, was Antarctica already booked? The folks at U.S. Soccer thought differently. Someone with that organization actually came up with the bright idea to host a World Cup ...

  • Draymond Green out for All-Star Game, Adam Silver to pick replacement

    Chris Haynes: Draymond Green says he will not be able to play in the All-Star Game, which means commissioner Adam Silver will pick an injury replacement. Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes What's the buzz on Twitter? The Vertical @ YahooSportsNBA The ...

  • Approval of COVID vaccine made in South Africa could take 3 years, WHO says

    The WHO-backed tech transfer hub in South Africa was set up in June to give poorer nations the know-how to produce COVID-19 vaccines, after market leaders of the mRNA COVID vaccine, Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna, declined a WHO request to share their technology and expertise. Martin Friede, coordinator of the WHO Initiative for Vaccine Research, said if companies with approved COVID vaccines or late stage clinical data shared their technology and data with the consortium, the vaccine produced in South Africa could be approved in 12 to 18 months.

  • ‘Deadly consequences’: Ben Crump slams no-knock warrants after fatal police shooting of 22-year-old man

    ‘The mother in me is furious and sick to my stomach. Amir never had a chance to survive that encounter with police’

  • Nadal calls Australia Open victory 'an unforgettable experience'

    Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal shares his enthusiasm for his record men's 21st Grand Slam title as he addresses the media after he beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final. Nadal's achievement comes only a few months after he thought he would never be able to return to the tour because of a foot injury.

  • 5 takeaways from Hawks snapping Suns' 11-game win streak

    Phoenix Suns had their 11-game win streak snapped after falling in Atlanta, 124-115, Thursday night at State Farm Arena.

  • Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump says she has increased security amid racist threats

    The Georgia district attorney investigating former President Trump's push to overturn the state's 2020 election results says she has increased security due to receiving a number of racist threats, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.District Attorney Fani Willis (D), who is Black, has increased her security at work and at home due to a slew of racist slurs and threats aimed at her over the phone and on social media.Willis claims that...

  • Jimmy Garoppolo trade: Betting odds on landing spots for 49ers QB

    Jimmy Garoppolo likely will have a number of suitors this offseason, and PointsBet examines where he could end up in a 49ers trade.

  • Iraqi olive farmers look to the sun for power

    Iraqi olive farmers are harnessing the power of the sunLocation: Mosul, IraqYunis Salman installed solar panels between his family's 1,500 olive treesto help power water pumping and irrigationHe says solar energy has replaced several barrels of fuel oil a day(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) OLIVE GROVE OWNER AND FARMER, YUNIS SALMAN, SAYING: "This is the true future of Iraq, in terms of energy. If we run out of oil... We were hearing in college Iraq might run out of oil in 2030, 2050... But God gave us the sun. The sun is there, even in winter. In winter, we get 4 hours of solar energy per day and I manage to do everything. It depends on the panels. Now I have 91 panels, UNDP gave them to me. If I get more panels, I will have even more energy."Salman says this could be the future of agriculture and energy in the Middle Eastwhere stifling summers are getting longer and hotter

  • Minneapolis police release body camera footage of fatal shooting of Black man, 22, during no-knock warrant

    Minneapolis police have released body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Amir Locke, a Black man, earlier this week during a no-knock warrant.

  • Texas man charged with threatening Georgia election officials pleads not guilty

    A Texas man accused by U.S. federal prosecutors of threatening to kill election and government officials during a wave of violent rhetoric by believers in former President Donald Trump's false claim of voter fraud pleaded not guilty on Friday. Chad Christopher Stark, 54, of Leander, Texas, is accused of https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-charges-texas-man-threatening-georgia-government-officials-2022-01-21 posting a Jan. 5, 2021, message on Craigslist that read in part: "Georgia Patriots it's time to kill ... It's time for us to take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors." Stark is the first person charged by a new federal task force formed shortly after Reuters published the first in a series https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-trump-georgia-threats of investigative reports that have documented more than 850 threats and menacing messages to U.S. election workers.

  • Civil suit filed against deputies involved in 2020 altercation while assisting dying teen

    The family of a teen shot and killed in 2020 has filed a civil suit against deputies involved in an altercation while rendering aid to the teen.

  • Meijer theft suspect was a white man in his 30s. Police detained 60-year-old Black man

    The incident is yet another example, a lawsuit says, of a Black person being confronted by law enforcement merely for going about his daily life.