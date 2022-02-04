Joel Greenberg wants federal judge to delay his sentencing again

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg plans to again ask to delay his sentencing for sex trafficking and other crimes, despite a federal judge having previously said his current sentencing date was final.

Greenberg’s sentencing is currently slated for March 29. He pleaded guilty to six federal crimes in May and was originally scheduled to face sentencing in August, prior to twice being granted delays.

In a motion filed Friday, his defense attorney, Fritz Scheller asked permission from U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell to file the latest request to push back Greenberg’s sentencing under seal.

The latest delay request, which Scheller said is not opposed by the government, will include “confidential information” about Greenberg’s work with federal authorities “as well as the nature and extent of Mr. Greenberg’s cooperation,” the Friday court filing states.

Scheller said the government also does not object to sealing Greenberg’s request for a continuance.

The defense lawyer asked that, if Presnell opts to hold a hearing on his request to seal the yet-unfiled request for a sentencing delay, the hearing also be conducted in a nonpublic setting.

During an October hearing, prosecutors told Presnell they needed more time because the information they were getting from Greenberg — who U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg described as “a prolific criminal” — had led them to pursue multiple investigations.

He said the former tax collector had helped the government corroborate information and given them leads to pursue, though the prosecutor also said he believed no more delays would be needed.

The judge at the time said he understood the need for diligence but “there’s a point at which we just need to get this resolved.”

“This is it,” Presnell told attorneys. “This is now a deadline that we’re going to have to meet.”

The former tax collector faces a mandatory minimum of 12 years in federal prison but prosecutors have indicated they will recommend a lesser sentence if he provides substantial assistance.

The investigation began with Greenberg’s embezzlement of public funds for a cryptocurrency scheme but has reportedly widened to target everything from public corruption concerning medical marijuana policy in Tallahassee to possible sex trafficking crimes by his associates.

Among those reported to be in the crosshairs of investigators is Greenberg’s friend U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, with authorities probing whether Gaetz paid for sex with a 17-year-old girl who Greenberg has confessed to trafficking.

The Panhandle congressman’s ex-girlfriend — who has been described as a crucial witness to any potential sex trafficking case against him — recently appeared at the federal courthouse in downtown Orlando, reportedly to testify before a grand jury.

Gaetz has adamantly denied any wrongdoing.

