Joel Guy Jr. loses his longshot appeal after he was convicted in his parents' murders

A long-shot appeal of Joel Guy's murder conviction has been denied by the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

Guy was found guilty in 2020 of two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse for the brutal murders of his parents, Lisa Guy and Joel Guy Sr., just after Thanksgiving Day in 2016.

Guy's public defender, Jonathan Harwell, argued to the state Court of Criminal Appeals that Guy − who was visiting from Louisiana for Thanksgiving when the murders occurred − was technically a part-time resident or an overnight guest. Either of those categories would give Guy a reasonable expectation of privacy inside the house, Harwell argued, and the police shouldn't have walked in without a warrant even if they suspected something was amiss.

Assistant Attorney General Garrett Ward told the panel of three appellate judges Guy rarely visited his parents' home and any protected status as a guest was extinguished the moment he attacked his parents.

The judges sided with the prosecutor's argument, ruling Guy failed to establish that he had “long-term connections” to his parents' Knox County house on Goldenview Lane. They also found that although Guy initially was an invited overnight guest, his relationship with the victims “disintegrated” once he attacked and killed them.

And, the judges concluded, "Even if the defendant had standing to challenge the search of the Goldenview Lane residence, we agree with the state that the officers’ entrance into the residence was supported by exigent circumstances."

About the case

On Nov. 28, 2016, officers responded to the Guys' home twice after two 911 calls from a coworker of Lisa Guy. When officers eventually went into the house, they found a horrific scene with the couple's dismembered bodies scattered throughout the home.

The investigation quickly honed in on Joel Guy Jr. after police found evidence linking him to the killings, including a detailed murder notebook inside a backpack.

Story continues

Prosecutors alleged Guy began planning his parents' murders after they told him they were planning to retire and would cut him off financially.

Guy, who is 35 now, was sentenced in 2020 to two consecutive life sentences, plus four years, but appealed his conviction and a motion denying him a new trial.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter. Email lkellar@knoxnews.com. Twitter @LizKellar.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Joel Guy Jr. loses longshot appeal in his parents' murders