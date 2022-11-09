A South Dakota man running for state Senate lost his race, while facing ongoing allegations and charges related to child abuse.

Joel Matthew Koskan, 44, faces a felony child abuse charge for acts alleged to have happened between Oct. 5, 2014 and Oct. 5, 2020, according to a complaint filed in the sixth judicial circuit out of Mellette County.

Koskan appeared Monday in the Mellette County courthouse for his initial hearing on his felony child abuse charges. A plea agreement is on the table for the court's consideration that could see Koskan serve no time in jail or prison, according to court documents.

Koskan allegedly exposed a now 20-year-old family member to "sexual grooming behaviors," according to court documents.

The relationship is not clearly stated in court documents other than it being a family relation.

More:South Dakota Senate candidate Joel Koskan's plea deal consideration in child abuse case made public

Koskan is a Republican, who ran against Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, a Mission Democrat, for the senate seat in District 26. The seat was held by Sen. Troy Heinert, a Mission Democrat who is term-limited.

According to the state website, Koskan lost 42% to Bordeaux's 58%, when votes were finally tallied shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday. A total of 5,974 votes were cast for District 26's state Senate race.

Koskan lost twice to Heinert before, once in the 2020 election and the other in the 2018 election. Koskan's father, John Koskan, served 16 years in the state legislature. He is out on bond after posting $10,000 cash, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Joel Koskan loses state Senate race amid child abuse allegations