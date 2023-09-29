Joel Spotts named to Monroe County Community College Board of Trustees

Joel Spotts, a Monroe County Community College alumnus and Lambertville-based financial adviser, was sworn in as a trustee of MCCC during a meeting of the board of trustees.

Spotts was administered the oath of office by board chair Aaron N. Mason.

He fills the vacancy on the board created when Florence M. Buchanan resigned effective Sept. 1.

Spotts, of Erie, was appointed by the board at a special meeting on Sept. 18 after a search that began in early August. He was selected from among four finalists.

The appointment for Spotts’ seat runs through Dec. 31, 2024. The next regular election is in November 2024.

“Joel stood out as a unique opportunity for the board to add an additional student-focused dynamic and perspective to its future decisions and discussions,” Mason said. “His recent academic success and campus engagement at MCCC will improve the board’s focus on bringing relevance and innovation in education to our students. I think the board was moved by his well-articulated heart for MCCC.”

Spotts earned an Associate of Science degree with a global studies designation from MCCC in 2018. While at MCCC, he served as president of Student Government and as a student ambassador, was a member of the President’s Advisory Group and received the Dr. Ronald Campbell Student Government and Key to Success Award.

He went on to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Toledo in 2020, majoring in financial services and minoring in professional sales.

Spotts is a financial adviser at Edward Jones in Lambertville and the secretary and a board member for the Bedford Business Association. He has been a member of MCCC’s Alumni Association board of directors since 2020 and a deputy grand knight for the Knights of Columbus since 2019.

He said that one of his primary goals as a trustee will be to “promote student success and ensure that all students, regardless of their background, have equitable access to educational resources. Additionally, I am eager to support initiatives that foster innovation, strengthen connections with the local community and meet the evolving needs of students and employers in Monroe County.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Joel Spotts named to Monroe County Community College Board of Trustees