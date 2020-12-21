Joelle Gamble to join Biden administration as economic special assistant

DeMicia Inman

President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris announced additional members of the National Economic Council.

The incoming White House Administration continues to grow as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reveal additional members of their team.

Monday, Biden announced additional members of the National Economic Council (NEC), a team of diverse experts set to rebuild the economy. Joelle Gamble has been named to the team as special assistant to the president for economic policy. She currently serves on the Biden-Harris Transition’s domestic economic policy team.

Before working on the transition team, Gamble worked as a principal at Omidyar Network, a social change venture. She also gained experience as senior advisor to the president and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute, and as national director of the Roosevelt Institute’s network for emerging leaders in public policy. The economics professional, a graduate of UCLA and Princeton University, started her career as an organizer running campaigns for economic opportunity and higher education access in her home state of California.

in a press release emailed to media, Biden said the individuals chosen for the economic team were selected due to their varying experiences and ideals.

“Working families are struggling through the deepest, most inequitable, economic and jobs crisis in modern history. This is no time to build back the way things were before — this is the moment to build a new American economy that works for all,” he said. “Today’s appointees have broad viewpoints on how to build a stronger and more inclusive middle class. With their robust experience and qualifications, they will provide the needed voices to guide my administration in overcoming our nation’s unprecedented economic challenges,”

The role of the NEC is to coordinate the domestic and international economic policymaking process for the administration and help design and implement the president’s economic vision for the country. Brian Deese, the director of the NEC, leads the team alongside Gamble. David Kamin, a professor at New York University School of Law joins as deputy director of the National Economic Council. He previously worked in the Obama-Biden White House as special assistant to the president for economic policy.

Joelle Gamble Biden thegrio.com
Joelle Gamble has been picked by president-elect Joe Biden to serve as special assistant to the president for economic policy. (Photo: Courtesy of Biden-Harris Transition Team)

Bharat Ramamurti was also announced as a new, key member of the NEC as deputy director for the National Economic Council for financial reform and consumer protection. He is currently the managing director of the corporate power program at the Roosevelt Institute, and in April served on the congressional oversight commission for the CARES Act. Ramamurti also served as the top economic adviser to Sen. Elizabeth Warren during her 2020 presidential campaign.

Vice-president-elect Harris echoed similar sentiments as Biden in support of the new team members.

“In the face of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, this team is ready to hit the ground running on day one to rebuild an economy that works for working people and all those looking to work,” she remarked in the provided statement. “These seasoned public servants have the knowledge and experience to act quickly and decisively to address this economic crisis, responsibly open our economy, and put people back to work. And I look forward to working with them to create jobs and opportunity for all Americans.”

As theGrio reported, the Biden-Harris administration is on the way to becoming one of the most diverse in history. New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland will become the first Native American to serve as Interior Secretary. The 60-year-old is a member of the Laguna Pueblo and a self-proclaimed 35th-generation resident of New Mexico.

Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, North Carolina environmental official Michael Regan, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm have also been tapped to serve in the Biden administration.

“President-elect Biden and vice-president-elect Harris share a bold agenda to build our nation back better than before for working families. These individuals join an impressive group of White House staff and advisors focused on making sure every American has a fair shot to pursue and achieve the American dream,” said incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain in the statement.

