'Joey, Joey, c'mon, breathe,' Neptune woman told boyfriend after stabbing him

FREEHOLD - Before the 911 operator answered her call, Monique Moore was crying and saying, “I don’t believe it. I’m sorry. I’m so sorry."

When the operator answered the call, Moore immediately gave her address in Neptune and implored, “Send an ambulance quickly," and then babbled something after that.

“I can’t understand you," the 911 operator said.

“I stabbed my boyfriend," Moore said.

The 911 operator instructed her to find the wound and apply pressure to it.

“Keep pressing down on him," the operator told her.

“I am," Moore said.

“Joey, Joey, c’mon, breathe," she said, hysterically.

Monique Moore watches a witness enter the courtroom during her trial Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in State Superior Court in Freehold. Moore is on trial before Judge Jill O'Malley for the 2016 stabbing murder in Neptune of Joseph Wilson, Jr.

Moore, 29, is on trial here before Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley, charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Joseph Wilson Jr.

Not long before that, Moore wasn’t crying, her next-door neighbor told a jury Wednesday. She was angry and yelling at Wilson, Edward Hamilton testified.

Hamilton, who formerly lived in the apartment next to Moore, relayed to the jury what he heard the night of Nov. 26, 2016, when Wilson, 29, was stabbed to death.

Joseph Cummings, an assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, asked Hamilton to imitate the yell he heard.

“Aaaaaagggh!" Hamilton let out.

“But it was more feminine," he said.

Prosecutors allege Moore stabbed Wilson when he tried to break up with her. Moore’s defense attorney says she stabbed Wilson in self-defense as he was choking her and banging her head against the floor of her apartment.

Hamilton was on the witness stand when prosecutors played a recording of Moore’s 911 call.

Hamilton told the jury he was playing video games in his apartment that night when he heard a ruckus coming from next door.

“It sounded like the couch was moving, like if you were dragging the couch," he said.

“I heard a lot of shouting and yelling, a couple more of those couch movings, couple of rumbles," Hamilton said. “Then, I actually heard him leave."

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings points to Monique Moore's neck on a photo displayed during her trial Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in State Superior Court in Freehold. Moore is on trial before Judge Jill O'Malley for the 2016 stabbing murder in Neptune of Joseph Wilson, Jr.

That’s when the witness said he looked out his window and “saw a guy bleeding on the stairwell."

Before that, Hamilton said he saw the man walking to his car, but then he came back and started knocking on the door, and Moore let him in.

“When he first walked in, I heard her say, she wanted her keys and her phone," Hamilton testified.

“It was quiet for a little while, and I guess it got intense again," Hamilton said of the altercation next door. “I heard a loud screeching, a loud yell. … A few minutes later, I heard him coming out of the apartment. He was yelling for help, ‘Call the ambulance,’ things of that nature."

Before it got to that point, Hamilton said he heard the man say, "Get the f—- out of my face, you dumb b——. I’ll beat your a—," Hamilton testified.

“She was in his face?" Cummings asked him.

“Yes," Hamilton replied.

“Did you feel it was necessary to call 911?" Cummings asked the witness.

“No," he replied.

The assistant prosecutor asked Hamilton what he heard Moore say to the Wilson as he was leaving her apartment.

“She came out after him saying, 'I’ll stab you,'" Hamilton responded.

Hamilton also called 911 to report the disturbance and then came outside his apartment after Wilson was stabbed to help put pressure on his wound.

Monique Moore is shown with her attorney Michael Chazen during her trial Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in State Superior Court in Freehold. Moore is on trial before Judge Jill O'Malley for the 2016 stabbing murder in Neptune of Joseph Wilson, Jr.

Cross-examined by defense attorney Michael Chazen, Hamilton conceded he sent a message to Moore four months after that incident.

The message said, “Monique, I’m so sorry about that night. I feel I could have done more. I had dreams, I should say nightmares. I’m glad you’re okay."

At the time, Hamilton was living in the apartment with Shardanae Johnson, who also testified, about the disturbance next door, saying that thumping noises woke her up.

Johnson told the jury what she heard Moore tell the first police officer who arrived on the scene.

“He asked her what happened," Johnson testified. “She said, ‘I stabbed my boyfriend. He was f——— me up and banging my head on the ground.'"

