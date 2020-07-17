Joey Lawrence files for divorce from wife Chandie after 15 years of marriage

Joey Lawrence has filed for divorce from his wife, Chandie.

According to documents obtained by TODAY, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum has filed for divorce at a Los Angeles courthouse. The 44-year-old actor and musician is seeking dissolution with minor children.

The soon-to-be exes tied the knot at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, in 2005, and share two daughters, Charleston, 14, and Liberty, 10.

In June, the former "Blossom" star posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to his daughters in honor of Father's Day. Next to a photo of the pair with their pet dog, he wrote, "My reason for life. My greatest blessings."

"Being the father of these two amazing, strong, powerful young ladies (and Of course my son pictured there in the middle..lol) has brought more joy and happiness into my life then I ever could have imagined.

"God bless all the fathers out there who enjoy and share the same blessing of being a Dad. Our job as fathers is unparalleled and literally the most important and meaningful responsibility we ever could have," he added.

Joey Lawrence was previously married to Michelle Vella from 2002 until 2005.