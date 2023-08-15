Joey McCartney trial continued until December

Aug. 15—Less than a week after his brother and co-defendant was acquitted of murder and burglary in the February 2013 death of Destiny Pittman, 32-year-old Joey McCartney's trial that was set to begin Wednesday has been continued until December.

The ruling was made during a hearing Monday inside Howard Superior Court 2, per online court records, one attended by Howard County Prosecutors Mark McCann and Thomas White Jr., McCartney and his attorney Brent Dechert.

On Friday, a jury acquitted McCartney's brother Jesse of six charges related to Pittman's death, including two felony counts of murder and four counts related to burglary.

After that acquittal, White told the Tribune the prosecution would have to "regroup" for the trial against Joey, though he did not indicate at the time that there would be a continuation in his case.

As part of the continuation, Howard Superior Court 2's Judge Brant Parry also ordered Joey to be released from custody on his own recognizance, allowing him to go back to his residence in Kentucky as he awaits a pre-trial conference slated for Nov. 14.

Pending further continuation, Joey's jury trial would then begin Dec. 5, according to court records.

Joey McCartney is facing two counts of felony murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury, burglary resulting in bodily injury and conspiracy to commit burglary, all Class A felonies, as well as a Class B felony count of burglary, per online court records.

His charges stem from the Feb. 7, 2013, shooting death of Pittman, whose body was located inside her residence in the 800 block of James Drive.

Pittman's death had grown cold over the years, investigators noted, but then authorities were contacted last December by an individual who stated they were with Jesse the night Pittman was killed, though they were "scared" to come forward in the past due to an "alleged history" with Jesse.

That individual, per court records, reportedly told police that Jesse asked them the night Pittman was killed if they wanted to "run an errand with him," which the individual reportedly believed meant a drug deal.

The pair — Jesse and the individual — then reportedly left for Pittman's residence inside Jesse's white Jeep Cherokee, according to court records.

Once at Pittman's residence, Jesse reportedly told the individual to stay inside the vehicle, court records indicted, while Jesse proceeded to put on black leather gloves and grabbed a 9mm handgun.

Around this time, according to the individual's interview with police as highlighted in the affidavit, a man — later identified as Joey McCartney — joined Jesse at Pittman's front door before the pair entered the residence.

The individual said that moments later, while still inside Jesse's vehicle, they reportedly heard a "loud boom," followed by the brothers running out of the residence, per the affidavit.

When Jesse got back into his vehicle, he was also reportedly carrying a large "wad" of money, and the individual told investigators they then drove back to Jesse's residence, court records indicated.

They were eventually allegedly met by Joey, who the individual told authorities appeared "on edge" at the time, per court documents.