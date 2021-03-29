‘Joffrey for All’: By engaging parents of color, Joffrey Academy of Dance aims to diversify ballet world

CHICAGO — The first thing you notice about Brielle Jones is her posture.

At 9, the Beverly resident excels at three things: Violin, swimming and ballet. Donning her ballet slippers and a blue leotard on a recent Sunday afternoon, Brielle took to her virtual lessons in her living room at her portable barre with a focus beyond her years. When asked what she likes about dance, her answer is: the movement.

“You have to stretch your body and be able to be flexible,” she said.

Her parents, Monique and Drennon Jones, remember exposing their only child to the world of ballet at age 4. From mother and daughter date night to see the Joffrey Ballet’s annual production of the “Nutcracker,” now Brielle is taking classes at the Joffrey Academy of Dance, The Joffrey Ballet’s school. Her parents moved her from park district classes to the Joffrey — she’s fallen in love with dance.

“When the kids are little … the family gets to come out and see the shows, so it’s more costumes than anything, but when she hit Joffrey, it was a difference that you could see in her and what she’s learning, Drennon Jones said. “I felt like, this is real ballet.”

“As children find this as their passion, they will come find the Academy that is also serious about them,” Monique Jones said. “I think that is the reputation that Joffrey has.”

That’s just what Raymond Rodriguez, Abbott Academy Director at the Joffrey Academy of Dance, hopes. Rodriguez said the Academy’s mission is to offer an inclusive environment for all people to feel welcome to study and enjoy dance.

“We came up with ‘Joffrey for All’ as one of our taglines,” he said. “Whether it’s our pre-professional division or our children’s division, youth division, adaptive dance program, adult programming, it’s all under Joffrey for All.”

Established in 2010, the Joffrey Academy of Dance has offered programming and training to students who range in age and experience. Rodriguez said the Academy is always talking about how to expose and educate more people about the art of dance through scholarship and performance opportunities.

The latest endeavor is a committee for the parents of students of color. It aims to address their specific concerns and acclimate them to ballet as a serious hobby or professional career. The committee has been meeting every six weeks since late 2020 when Joffrey’s youth division liaison Keesha Beckford initiated the group.

Rodriguez said it’s an open forum where Academy division heads and company artists meet with current students and their parents to offer more insight into the world of classical ballet.

“If you’re not in the dance world, which we are not, we don’t have all that intel,” Monique Jones said. “Just as with anything else, there’s not a group of people that you can just walk up to and say, ‘Hey, tell us how to make sure she (my child) has access to auditions and all these things that happen.”

Monique Jones said she makes time for the committee meetings on her calendar. The committee is a space for families of color to learn about the pathways within the academy to become a professional dancer.

“That’s that elusive part: How do you go from this training to on the stage, getting paid for it? It’s insight, which is what I think parents of color need — insight into what’s happening behind the scenes at Joffrey,” she said. “If you’re not in the dance world and you don’t know that your child should be prepared for A, B and C by age 10, 11, 12, you get left behind.”

Monique Jones said she appreciates the open forum where parents can come together to discuss how can Joffrey can do better, what they are doing well, what they can improve upon. During committee meetings, parents learn how Joffrey administration is making internal and structural changes to make sure the dance environment at Joffrey is welcoming for all.

The committee is also a space for parents to talk about inequities. If parents don’t feel comfortable talking with faculty in the committee meetings, a parent coordinator is in attendance, who can then relay the concerns to Joffrey administration. Since the committee began, Jones said, conversations about students of color wearing flesh-toned tights and ballet shoes during practice instead of pastel-colored wear has been discussed, as well as how it’s wrong for a white student to touch a Black student’s hair puff — their version of a hair bun.

The Joffrey has been working on diversity within its ranks for years by offering scholarships and performance opportunities through its Bridge program, Rodriguez said. The Bridge seeks out potential students in public schools and invites them to a summer program, after which Academy faculty select children from kindergarten to second grade to enroll. Full scholarships for tuition are provided and continue through high school.

Since the program began in 2011, 116 Bridge scholarships have been offered, Rodriguez said. He’s working on extending those ballet scholarships to other genres of dance within Joffrey’s training classes in 2021; Joffrey is offering about $550,000 worth of scholarships, financial aid and Bridge programs a year. He estimates about 20% of Joffrey’s student body are students of color.

“The Bridge Program has helped tremendously with diversifying our student body,” he said. “We need more of representation — BIPOC teaching artists as well, not just students. They need to be able to see where they can go. “As a person of color, I’m in this position because I was given scholarships, the opportunity and exposure to be able to have a career in dance. How can we open up doors to possibilities to change someone’s life as it changed my life?”

Rodriguez mentioned that he discovered dance by accident when he was a child growing up in Manhattan. It was never “I want to do this and this is how I’m going to do it,” he said. Instead, one step led to the next, and he fell in love with ballet.

The same happened for Joffrey dancer Dara Holmes, 29, who discovered ballet through the encyclopedia at age 3. By 6, she was taking her first official class. It was at a recital that a ballet school director saw her and requested she join her ballet school. Since then it’s been ballet for Holmes, all the way. But just like Rodriguez, if it weren’t for scholarships and financial aid from ballet schools and programs she attended, including Joffrey, she wouldn’t have progressed in her passion.

“I was here on full scholarship with stipend for the training year that I was here and then I got the job. That’s why I said before, if it weren’t for Joffrey and this opportunity, I would have had to go home,” she said. “(My family) didn’t have the money for me to sustain myself here with no stipend, and Chicago is an expensive city.”

Holmes said the ballet world has often been seen as one that has an issue with color and class. But she said people shouldn’t look at it through a lens of elitism, but one of professionalism.

Monique Jones said for parents, it’s worth asking questions, to see if the world of dance is right for you and your family.

“I would rather ask the question and get the answer than sit at home and wonder what the answer is,” she said.

Many families simply don’t know what’s involved in pursuing a dance career, Rodriguez said. He said he’s already receiving questions on how Joffrey operates the BIPOC committee from his dance institution colleagues across the country.

“I would have to say that we may be one of the only BIPOC Parent Committee groups formed within a ballet Academy,” he said. “We are here to show them the steps, the commitment, and offer assistance.

“By fully involving the parent in open dialogue discussions, specifically BIPOC parents, I think it’s a way for us to show that this is for everyone. It should not matter, the color of your skin, dancers dance, people are people. And that’s what we’re trying to get across.”