‘Jogger’ caught on video accidentally shooting himself in the leg while firing at rival: prosecutors

The man who told police that he was shot in the leg as he jogged through Queens was caught on surveillance footage opening fire at a rival and then hobbling away after apparently shooting himself, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jason Gordon, 35, was ordered held on bail Tuesday for the April 1 shooting on 250th St. near Francis Lewis Blvd. in Rosedale.

When cops arrived at the scene, they found Gordon lying on the sidewalk next to a Nissan. He told cops that he had been jogging down 250th St. when he heard a shot and felt pain in his right leg.

EMS took Gordon to Jamaica Hospital, but cops quickly realized that he was not innocently jogging through the area when he was hit.

Surveillance video recovered at the scene showed Gordon getting out of the sedan he was found lying next to and running up to a rival.

He pulled a .38 revolver and began firing at his adversary, who hid behind a car, surveillance footage recovered by police show, according to prosecutors.

Somehow during the attack, Gordon shot himself in the leg, police said. Surveillance video shows him falling to the ground as he fired at his target before he crawls back onto the sidewalk. He then gets up and starts limping towards his car, only to fall down again before police arrive, according to court papers.

Cops found Gordon’s gun underneath the Nissan. The only shell casings investigators found were from Gordon’s gun, leading them to believe that he shot himself, according to court papers.

No other injuries were reported.

Gordon was charged with reckless endangerment and weapon possession and ordered held on $50,000 bail, according to court papers.