Jogger charged with killing homeless man who was blocking path

(NBC News) — A Southern California man accused of fatally shooting a homeless man and filming it has been charged with felony voluntary manslaughter, prosecutors said.

Craig Sumner Elliott, 68, was jogging with two dogs and a pushcart in Garden Grove, Calif., on Sept. 28 when he confronted the man who was asleep on a sidewalk and blocking his path, officials said in a statement this week.

Elliott nudged Antonio Garcia Avalos, 40, with the pushcart, which prompted Avalos to throw a shoe at him, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in the statement.

Elliott ducked, retrieved a gun from the pushcart, and fired three shots, the DA said. “Elliott is accused of recording Avalos and grabbing a handgun from his pushcart,” the office said.

