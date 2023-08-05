Jogger chases down man who touched her inappropriately, Johns Creek police say

Police are searching for a man who they say inappropriately touched a woman while she was jogging through Johns Creek.

Officers say they were called to the upscale Doublegate neighborhood at 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

A woman there told them she was jogging in the neighborhood when a man approached her and touched her.

Instead of letting him get away, she told police she began chasing him down the street to where his grey SUV was parked.

When he got to his car, the unidentified suspect sped away. He was identified as being clean-cut and in his early 20s. The car appeared to have a temporary tag.

Investigators are asking anyone who has a security camera in the neighborhood or may have seen anything to contact them at 678-477-1579.

