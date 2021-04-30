Jogger with dog offers comfort to child at funeral

Refinery29

Being a dog parent is no joke. Yes, you have a furry companion to brighten even your darkest pandemic days, but you also have to take care of this living, breathing divine fur creature. Not only does it require round the clock work (and attention), but it can also be incredibly expensive to buy the proper (and, let’s admit it, cute) supplies. With pandemic puppies on the rise, it's the perfect time to share the best products three of Refinery29's new dog moms have put to the test.From treats to leashes to toys to sweaters to CBD, we will be updating this story throughout the year to tell you the best (and most surprising) essentials for dog mom life. There are three very good boys we should thank before we start reviewing our must-haves: Freddie, our blue-eyed rescue mutt who loves to destroy soft things; Lucca, our handsome Lagotto Romagnolo who loves salmon and water; and Miso, our blueberry-obsessed pomchi who loves watching reality TV.Read on for the best of the best.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Shaya Taylor Collar"Shaya's luxe, Italian-made collars and leashes have been spotted on many a celebrity's pampered pup — and since my beloved pomchi, Miso, has a taste for the finer things, I had to see what the hype was about. He had eyes for the gorgeous royal blue Taylor collar, and the X-Small fits him beautifully." — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Writer Shaya The Taylor Collar - Cobalt Leather, $, available at ShayaFable Active Set"I felt like I struck doggy gold with this set. My dog Freddie is a strong boy and likes to pull me across the sidewalk. But the magic link leash has become my go to: I can wear it across my body and walk him without pulling or wrapping the leash around my hand. He also loved The Game (yes, it's called The Game), and I've fed him entire meals in it. It's pretty hilarious to watch a lanky puppy try to figure out how to get the food out of it, so it's entertaining for both of us, but it's also a truly great slow feeder. Even Fable's wipes have become a staple in my house. We live in Brooklyn and walk a ton, so good wipes before he jumps on the furniture are an essential." —Leora Yashari, Senior News EditorFable Fable Active Set, $, available at FableKurgo Quantum 6-in-1 Dog Leash"I'm in the middle of leash training Lucca which means walks can be very complicated. Sometimes I want him standing close to my right side, and other times he's free to wander ahead of me. Kurgo's Quantum leash lets you utilize six different set ups and it even uses a reliable carabiner. Plus, it comes in a few fun colors" — Morgan Baila, Supervising Editorchewy, kurgo Quantum 6-in-1 Dog Leash, $, available at Chewy, kurgoFrisco Planet Friendly Dog Poop Bags"I tried a couple different poop bags prior to landing on Chewy's in-house brand, Frisco, and trust me when I say this: I will never buy another brand again. It was really important to me to find bags that were kind to the environment — i.e. biodegradable and with recycled or recyclable cores — and these fit the bill. Best of all, I haven't had a single bag break or tear on me. Dog parents who've found themselves in a code brown situation know the struggle." — KarinaFrisco Refill Planet Friendly Dog Poop Bags, $, available at ChewyLay Lo Dog Bed"Freddie is pretty used to just plopping himself on the couch, but I wanted to give him his own space in our home. Lay Lo's stylish bed options caught my eye for their design, but I was pleasantly surprised by the quality and construction of these mattresses and covers. I was concerned about getting a bed that is mostly white, but the covers are super easy to wash and dry quickly, too. (This is a necessity if you frequent parks with mud like we do.) The best part though: my dog immediately made himself at home on his new bed (see photographic evidence above). Needless to say we are now big fans of the Lay Lo dog beds." —LeoraLay Lo Classic White Terrazzo Dog Bed or Bed Cover, $, available at Lay LoIcelandic+ Cod Training Treats“Fair warning: These treats smell. They smell fishy and a little funky, but that just proves how fresh they are. I found these treats after searching for a simple, healthy fish-flavored treat after I discovered how Lucca loves salmon. This super clean treat company is straight out of Iceland, and are 100% natural with no additives, no preservations, and no supplements. Plus, the Omega-3 fatty acids in the air-dried cod treats promote a healthy coat and skin.” — MorganIcelandic Plus Cod Fish Treats for Dogs, $, available at Hollywood Feed, Icelandic PlusPopulum Zen Pets Calming Hemp Oil"Like many rescue pups, Miso occasionally experiences anxiety around other dogs or if I'm not around. I was initially hesitant to give Miso CBD, but this tincture checked all my boxes: It was human-grade, came with detailed dosing instructions, and was made with all natural ingredients. After dispensing a tiny amount to my fur baby, he seemed totally calm and happy — not zombie-like at all." — Karina Populum Zen Pets Calming Hemp Oil, $, available at PopulumWild One Toy Kit"I always wanted Wild One products because — let's be real — they are so aesthetically pleasing and my dog looks really cute walking the streets of Brooklyn in his monochrome blue harness and leash. But I was also super impressed by the toy kit. These toys are a big teething dog's dream because they are so durable, don't leave dents, and they're easy to wipe clean. My dog especially loves anything with a rope attached to it. Me? I love anything he can't rip apart, so this set is our mutual favorite." — LeoraWild One Toy Kit, $, available at Little Beast Silver Linings Sweater"As an Asian-American woman, I always love supporting AAPI- and female-founded companies when possible. Truly, the stars aligned when I found Little Beast, founded by NYC-based Jisu Kim, on Instagram. The designs are truly unlike anything else I've seen in the pet fashion world, and the quality is amazing. Miso's spring style forecast? Nothing but blue skies." — KarinaLittle Beast Silver Linings Sweater, $, available at Little BeastMalispree Dog Water Bottle"Almost all of my friends have ordered this water bottle off Amazon after seeing me pull it out at outdoor restaurants, hiking trails, and on the beach. With a built-in bowl and an easy to secure water spout, this is an absolutely essential item for anyone taking their dog out for longer periods of time." — MorganAmazon, Malispree Portable Dog Water Bottle, $, available at AmazonFinn Multivitamin"Like all dog moms, all I want to give my pup the best, longest, happiest dog life ever. While vet checkups and maintaining a healthy diet and exercise routine are key, I also feel good about giving Miso these good-for-you chews with ingredients to support joints, a lustrous coat, digestion, and heart health. Plus, Miso is so obsessed with the taste, he jumps for them as soon as I open the tin." — KarinaFinn Multivitamin, $, available at FinnPaw CBD Peanut Butter Treats"I was pretty hesitant to give my new dog any CBD, but I love the amount of information this brand gives me about every single product. Their website even has a certificate of analysis from a lab for every single product. They have CBD treats tailored to different dogs of different sizes, ages, and needs, too. These ones are easy to break into pieces and the peanut butter flavor is a Freddie favorite." — LeoraPaw CBD CBD Dog Treats 150 mg, $, available at Paw CBDAlpha Paw Dog Car Safety Seat"My boyfriend has a car, so whenever we take trips upstate, I'd gotten into the habit of holding Miso on my lap. However, God forbid we get into an accident, and suddenly my precious child is a flying projectile. Enter, a carseat for your dog — I found Alpha Paw's highly-rated one after hours of online research, and I couldn't recommend it enough. It was super easy to set up, is ridiculously comfortable, and securely clips to your dog's collar to keep him safe — while still allowing him some room to move around the seat, depending on his size." — KarinaAlpha Paw Dog Car Safety Seat, $, available at Alpha PawFound My Animal Puffer Coat"Finding a good puffer/rain coat for my dog has been a struggle. He's a skinny mutt, so sizing has always been a problem, and half the time he immediately tries to take off any outerwear when I put it on him (sometimes successfully!). But I'm so glad I came across the Found My Animal brand, which has the perfect little puffer for cold or rainy days outside. The sizing runs a bit small, so you should read the measurements, but the right size fit my dog like a dream — he seems comfortable and happy in his little green puffer! As a bonus, this brand has super cute leashes and harnesses for those seeking out some trendy Spring puppy accessories." — LeoraFound My Animal FOUND MY ANIMAL PUFFER COAT, $, available at Found My AnimalMonthly Barkbox Subscription“The first thing I did after bringing Lucca home was sign up for Barkbox. Do I think I need new toys each month for one dog for the rest of his life? No. Do I think I need new toys each month for one dog for the first 6 months in his new home? Absolutely. So far, we’ve gotten four boxes and each one has come with its own incredibly charming theme and nutritious delicious treats. A Barkbox subscription is also a fun idea to gift a new dog parent in your life. I mean, look how happy he is.” — MorganBarkbox Barkbox Subscription Box, $, available at BarkBoxOutward Hound Fun Feeder"Much like any anxious rescue pup, my dog tends to think meal time is a race. I've tried to explain that the food is not going anywhere, but he can literally finish a serving of kibble in under 2 minutes. Impressed? Don't be. A few times it's made him sick, so I got him this slow feeder from Amazon and it's been life changing. It also distracts him long enough that I can make my own meals without him begging at my feet. The dream."—LeoraOutward Hound Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl Slow Feeder Stop Bloat for Dogs, $, available at AmazonToii Collapsible Water BowlI am so obsessed with Toii, a small studio with eye-catching dog essentials and accessories. At first, I really wanted their signature slings to carry my puppy in, but once he got a little too big, I decided to try out their colorful collapsible water bowls. I got the lime green, and it's the perfect cheeky addition to our longer walks. It's super light, and I can attach it to his leash for easy water breaks, or keep it in the "Bite Me" bag, which is a mini canvas tote perfect for carrying the bowl, miscellaneous treats, and extra poo bags. —MorganToii Green Dog Water Bowl, $, available at Toii