Jogger finds decomposed body amid thicket of bushes in Central Park

A jogger stumbled across a badly decomposed corpse in Central Park on Friday afternoon, police said.

The grisly discovery was made near E. 79th St. and East Drive behind the Metropolitan Museum of Art just after 12:25 p.m., cops said.

The runner notified a Parks Department employee, who called the police.

When officers arrived, they discovered the body inside a tent in a thicket of brush and bushes.

Police believe the body had been decaying for at least a few months and it was not immediately clear if the remains were that of a man or woman.

Officials believe the person died of natural causes, a police spokesperson said.

The city medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.