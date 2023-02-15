Jogger’s screaming scares off man after he grabs her from behind, Illinois cops say

A woman was on a jog when she heard someone quickly coming up from behind her, authorities in Illinois said.

Then she felt the man wrap his arms around her shoulders and grab her chest and abdomen, according to a news release from the City of St. Charles.

The 47-year-old jogger screamed, scaring the man away, according to the release.

The St. Charles Police Department was called to the Fox River Trail, just south of the Illinois Street Bridge, at about 6:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, authorities said. A woman reported she had been groped by a stranger.

Police said the man was last seen running across a pedestrian bridge near Indiana Street and then north on First Street. He was headed toward Illinois Street.

The man was wearing a dark-colored camouflage coat and dark pants, according to the release.

Authorities said the woman was jogging with a group, though the other runners were ahead of her at the time of the attack.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous should call the St. Charles Police Drug and Crime Tip Line at 1-866-378-4267.

St. Charles is about 45 miles west of Chicago.

