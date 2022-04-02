‘Jogger’ shot in Queens busted for attempted murder: police

Most joggers do their nightly runs with earbuds and music from their cellphones. This guy brought a pistol.

A 35-year-old man who claimed he was shot as he jogged through Queens has been busted on attempted murder charges for swapping shots with another man, cops said Saturday.

Police responded to a report of an assault in progress on 250th Street near Francis Lewis Blvd. in Rosedale at 9:15 p.m. Friday when found Jason Gordon nursing a bleeding right leg.

Gordon told cops that he was jogging down 250th Street when he was hit by a stray bullet.

EMS took Gordon to Jamaica Hospital for treatment, but investigators quickly learned that Gordon had shot at a rival down the block from where he was found.

Gordon had fired multiple shots at his target and ended up getting wounded in the firefight, cops said. No other injuries were reported although several panicked pedestrians scrambled for cover when bullets began flying, police said.

Cops charged Gordon with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and weapons possession. His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Saturday.