Joggers report being groped by man in Washington, cops say. Now search is on for him

Seattle Police Department
Helena Wegner
·1 min read

Multiple women said they were jogging when groped by a man in Washington, police said.

Now authorities are looking for him, the Seattle Police Department said in a Wednesday, Dec. 20, news release

The first woman reported being approached by a man on April 6 in the 900 block of 17th Avenue, police said. He grabbed her and left in a white Lexus, police said.

Another woman made a similar report on Nov. 7 when she was running in 300 block of Lake Washington Boulevard, police said.

Police said a third woman made a report on Dec. 17 after she was groped at Lakeside Avenue South and Lake Washington Boulevard.

All three of these incidents happened between noon and 3 p.m., police said.

“The women all described the suspect as an Asian male, in his twenties to forties, driving a white Lexus,” police said.

Anyone with information about similar incidents or about the case can contact the police department’s Sexual Assault Unit at 206-684-5575.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

