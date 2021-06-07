Jogging dad shot twice in Atlanta neighbourhood that is looking to break away from city and form own police force

Gustaf Kilander
·4 min read
&lt;p&gt;Big cities such as Atlanta have spawned &#39;white flight&#39; suburban refuges like Buckhead&lt;/p&gt; (Getty/iStock)

Big cities such as Atlanta have spawned 'white flight' suburban refuges like Buckhead

(Getty/iStock)

Andrew Worrell, a 41-year-old father of three, was shot twice while out jogging in Buckhead, a wealthy neighbourhood in northern Atlanta.

Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Gaelen Newsom, may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. Following the Saturday morning shooting, he was arrested after allegedly committing several other violent crimes.

He has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm.

Police said Mr Newsom opened fire on two others and hit one of his neighbours with his car.

Buckhead has been moving towards forming its own city and police force, hoping to leave the governance by the city of Atlanta behind as crime has been spiking.

“We filed for divorce and our divorce is final,” chairman and CEO of the Buckhead City Committee Bill White told CNN. “We’re forming our own city, we’re establishing our own police force and we will eradicate crime.”

The wife of Mr Worrell, Anne Worrell, wrote in a Saturday afternoon Facebook post that her husband had been approached by a car while he was out running.

“He thought they may be asking for directions so he stopped,” She said. “The very tinted window rolled down and the guy pointed a gun at him and shot him, hit him in the upper thigh.”

“Andrew turned to run and the guy shot him again, this one entering his left hip, hitting his ball and socket before travelling horizontally through this lower abdomen and lodging itself in his right hip area,” she added.

“The guy shot again but missed him as Andrew dove behind a tree. The guy fled. Andrew called 911 and flagged down a couple [of] wonderful people who called me and took off their shirt and tried to stop the bleeding. They stayed with him until police, fire and paramedics arrived,” she wrote.

Mr Worrell had surgery and was still in hospital on Sunday night. In another Facebook post, his wife said he could possibly leave the hospital on Monday.

Two other joggers were also targets of gunfire on Saturday, but they managed to avoid being hit, according to Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. The shots came from a silver sedan, witnesses said.

Police later found a Kia Forte matching the witnesses’ description when the vehicle slammed into a man taking out the garbage at an apartment complex, pinning him between the car and a parked pickup truck. Police said the man was in his 20s and was gravely injured. He was also taken to hospital for surgery.

Mr Newsom was identified as the driver of the car. “We have information that he may have been suffering from some type of mental health crisis,” Chief Hampton said.

The Buckhead Exploratory Committee was created to investigate the opportunity to break away from Atlanta after a steep rise in violent crime in the neighbourhood and the rest of the city of Atlanta.

“The crime has gotten to a point where it is just unmanageable and it seems like there is no end in sight,” Mr White told CNN.

The Atlanta PD lost over 200 officers during the course of 2020. Spokesman Steve Avery told 11Alive in December: “We have been operating at less than full staffing for a while.”

Mr Avery said the turnover is “not out of line with what we are seeing with numerous departments across the nation today, due to the current climate surrounding policing in United States”.

“The reasons for the attrition are varied, we have some officers opting for retirement, some deciding to pursue other careers outside of policing entirely, as well as officers taking advantage of opportunities with other departments outside of Atlanta,” he added.

Members of the Buckhead Exploratory Committee told the Wall Street Journal in March: “Our residents are genuinely concerned for their safety and the safety of their family members.”

“We’re too far gone for the city of Atlanta to help us at this point,” a Buckhead resident told CNN.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said that the city is facing a “Covid crime wave”. Homicides have risen around 63 per cent compared to this time last year, and 43 per cent if compared to the same time period in 2019, data from the Atlanta PD shows.

There have been more than 300 shootings since the start of the year, a rise of 45 per cent compared to last year, and 55 per cent if compared to 2019.

Some Buckhead residents say they pay too much in taxes, without getting what they’re paying for.

Complaints concern local schools, damaged infrastructure, and slow public services such as garbage pick up. State lawmakers have introduced legislation that could put the idea of a Buckhead breakaway on the ballot in November 2022.

The committee has said that they have raised $600,000 to fund lobbying efforts and a study of the proposal.

Critics of the proposed divorce say the split could be disastrous for Atlanta. The Georgia capital would lose a lot of tax revenue and a split could also increase racial animosity. Buckhead is largely white, 73.5 per cent, while Atlanta as a whole is 50.7 per cent black and 38 per cent white.

Read More

Parents of 8-year-old girl killed in Atlanta sue city

Atlanta councilman still wants to defund the police despite his car being stolen – here’s why

Atlanta spa shootings were hate crimes, prosecutor says as gunman could face death penalty

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Sen. Roy Blunt says the US should 'treat Russia like it's virtually a criminal enterprise' amid cyberattacks

    The White House last week said it believed that Russian criminals were likely responsible for a cyberattack on the world's largest meat producer.

  • Record 31 Million Americans Have Coverage Because of the Affordable Care Act, White House Says

    President Biden also spoke with former president Obama via video to encourage additional enrollment in the marketplace

  • Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon

    Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot over the weekend at a home in the city. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:25 p.m. Sunday at a home in the southeastern part of the city and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. Investigators do not believe the shootings were murders and a suicide, police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

  • 12-year-old shot in Bronx, suspect caught on camera

    A 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man were shot in the Bronx over the weekend, and police are hoping surveillance video of a suspect will lead to an arrest.

  • Colin Pitchfork: Man who raped and killed two schoolgirls in 1980s can be released from prison, Parole Board rules

    Murderer eventually caught after world’s first mass screening for DNA

  • Texans elect the first Republican mayor of McAllen, a majority Latino border city, in 24 years

    In 2020, Trump and the GOP saw a major surge in Latino support in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, long a Democratic stronghold.

  • Yale limits access to talk by academic who said she had fantasies of shooting white people

    The psychiatrist says her words were taken out of context and were not meant to be understood literally

  • Officials Warn Hikers of Backpack-Stealing Bears in North Carolina

    Here’s what to know before you go.

  • One dog killed, another injured in coyote attacks on trails in the Boise Foothills

    Both dogs were on the Lower Hulls Gulch Trail when they were attacked.

  • Big hearted farmer won't give up on courageous calf

    JuJube is a beautiful little calf who has had a very rough start in life. He was born on a warm day in May on a wonderful farm in Ontario, Canada. But JuJube has had serious difficulty walking since the first few days of his life. He seemed to do alright at first, getting to his feet and nursing well. His mother, Bernise was dedicated and caring, doing all of the things a good mother cow should do for her newborn baby. But despite this, JuJube began to show great pain when he walked. A calf who cannot stand, cannot nurse and he would starve to death without help. He also could not follow the herd and he would be left alone as they moved through the meadow to graze on fresh grass. Fortunately for JuJube, the farm where he lives is not an ordinary farm. It’s a family run operation where the animals are more like pets than investments. The cows have a vast expanse of meadow so they can wander freely and graze on lush, green grass. They drink from ponds full of fresh water and they have forested areas for shade. They even have a bull who watches over them protectively. It's a life that is as close as possible to what nature intended for these gentle creatures. It is also a farm that is owned by two very compassionate farmers who place herd health above profit. Bernise has been a wonderful cow and she has a beautiful disposition. She trusts the farmers completely and she lets them handle her baby without complaint, as if she understands that they mean him no harm. Her trust in them is touching. Dave and his wife, Catherine want to do the best they can for JuJube and Bernise. Each morning, JuJube needs help getting to his feet and he needs a giant bottle of milk to help him build his strength. They watch to see that he is also able to nurse on Bernise. They keep a close eye on his pain and they have had the veterinarian out to the farm regularly to help treat JuJube. Initially, they he was treated for white muscle disease, a selenium deficiency that is common in some herds. They gave JuJube supplements, vitamins, anti-inflammatories, and some pain relievers. They also gave him antibiotics to treat the infection in his joints. JuJube needed a lot of help keeping clean. Spending a lot of time lying down, he was more difficult for Bernise to groom. A soiled calf is more likely to have issues with parasites and infections so JuJube is given a sponge bath every morning to help him avoid complications. JuJube and Bernise both tolerate this very well. When JuJube’s pain started getting worse again, Dave decided it was time to get the veterinarian out to reevaluate JuJube's condition. His legs had taken a turn for the worst. Dr. Greg Aitken from Peterborough Veterinary Services came straight out and gave JuJube a thorough examination. Dr. Aitken had seen the file and had spoken to the first vet who had treated JuJube. He confirmed that the infection in the calf's legs was worsening. Veterinarians have a very difficult job, and for large animal vets, this is especially true. They work in a world where costs must be carefully considered and advice must be given with this in mind. Advocating for the expensive approach is not always the most ethical or fair thing to do when a farmer needs to balance his budget and feed their family. Decisions on a farm must often be made with their heads instead of their hearts. Dr. Aitken first needed to be clear about JuJube's questionable prognosis and the inevitable cost of trying to help him. But he knows Dave and Catherine are extremely compassionate and when he heard the decision from them that they wanted to keep trying, he gently steered the conversation towards what could be done for the deserving little calf. JuJube was putting in the effort and so was Bernise. He had showed some signs of improvement and he had always been eager to nurse. A healthy appetite and a strong will to live have impressed JuJube’s owners, as well as Dr. Aitken. They could not help but admire the little calf's courage and determination. The first thing the vet wanted to try was a stronger antibiotic for eight more days. JuJube would need continued care for long enough to know if this worked but Bernise and JuJube deserved this much. JuJube is fighting and Dave is doing all that he can too. Farming can be a world full of tough decisions and unfortunate choices, but it's a beautiful thing to see that there are farmers like Dave and Catherine who will go the extra mile for their animals. JuJube will have a good chance at life. He has a dedicated mother and farmers with very big hearts.

  • 70-year-old boater dies trying to save teen who crashed into bridge, TN officials say

    He found the 18-year-old face-down in the water, officials say.

  • Police release color images of unidentified boy ‘Little Zion’ found dead near Nevada hiking trail

    Police hope the new images will help identify the boy, who was found dead of a homicide in Mountain Springs, Nevada

  • British woman in coma following crocodile attack at popular lagoon in Mexico

    A British woman is in a coma after being rescued from a crocodile attack by her twin sister near a popular surfing resort in Mexico. Melissa and Georgia Laurie, 28, were swimming by night in a lagoon 10 miles from the resort town of Puerto Escondido when the attack occurred, according to their family. The women's mother, Sue Laurie, from Sandhurst, Berkshire, said Melissa, a zookeeper, remained in a medically-induced coma. "She has water on her lungs and she has been coughing up blood. So we don

  • Trump snubs Pence and says he would consider Ron DeSantis as 2024 running mate

    A number of ‘great people’ in contention for unconfirmed 2024 run, admits former president

  • Stormy Daniels slams Trump’s post-presidency as she says her attorney is in contact with prosecutors investigating Trump Org

    ‘I almost feel sorry for him... because I don’t believe he’s mentally all there,’ Daniels says of Trump

  • Piers Morgan calls the naming of Harry and Meghan's new baby after the Queen 'ironic'

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their daughter's name, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was inspired in part by the Queen's family nickname.

  • DNA evidence leads to murder charge after man died at Columbia motel, police say

    Police said they are still looking for a woman who is considered a person of interest in the death.

  • Pro-Trump congresswoman who replaced Liz Cheney in GOP purge announces she is pregnant

    Stefanik has emerged as a strong defender of Mr Trump and supported his voter fraud claims

  • The director of 'Crazy Rich Asians' regrets casting Brown actors in stereotypical roles after the film was criticized for whitewashing

    "Crazy Rich Asians" featured a predominantly East Asian cast with only four South Asian characters - mostly armed guards at a wealthy home.

  • GOP state senators in Pennsylvania started lobbying for an election audit back in December: WaPo

    In December, GOP state senators targeted at least three conservative-leaning counties asking if they would agree to a voluntary audit of their ballots.