Johannes Leonardo Named #3 to Ad Age's Annual A-List

Independent creative agency honored as one of the top three agencies in the U.S. in publication's annual "Top 10" list.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent creative agency Johannes Leonardo has been named to Ad Age 's annual A-List for 2020 , honoring forward-thinking leaders, top agencies and creative innovators in the industry today.

As a result of Johannes Leonardo's efforts and effectiveness in driving business impact for its clients through powerful, transformative ideas and brand platforms, the agency was named number three on the prestigious list of top 10 agencies.

"It's especially gratifying to be named to Ad Age's A-List in celebration of the strong year we had—a pivotal year for our agency since its inception—further proving that creativity has the power to transform businesses," said co-founders and CCOs Jan Jacobs and Leo Premutico. "We dedicate this recognition to our people, who work courageously to make work that works, and to our incredible client partners whose endless support and belief in us makes it all possible."

Ad Age credits Johannes Leonardo's brave ideas and strong revenue growth for its top recognition. Johannes Leonardo saw 2019 to be its most successful year yet, adding to its 13-year legacy, including winning creative responsibilities for Volkswagen, Kraft-Heinz and Molson Coors, which saw the agency double in size and client portfolio.

Additionally, Johannes Leonardo continued to create effective and courageous work that was supported by its belief in the power of the brand for both its long-standing and more recent partnerships, including adidas Originals, MassMutual, EA Sports, GAP, Amazon and the Bezos Family Foundation.

The creation of the "Drive Something Bigger Than Yourself" brand platform for Volkswagen helped the iconic auto brand turn the page from the Dieselgate scandal, while also driving double-digit increases in sales and improving brand perception to pre-scandal levels. In its second year working with EA Sports to launch its annual NFL Madden video game, Johannes Leonardo's innovative work led to the best sales year ever for the 32-year-old franchise, and it was the number-three best-selling toy of the 2019 holiday season. The agency also yielded record lifts across company awareness, affinity and consideration scores with MassMutual's "Live Mutual" platform, as well as year-over-year growth for adidas Originals for a sixth year in a row, expanding on its partnership globally from its New York City office.

Being named to Ad Age's A-List comes on the heels of Johannes Leonardo being ranked Adweek's Breakthrough Agency of the Year and winning Effie's Second Most Effective Independent Agency in North America in 2019.

Ad Age's A-List issue (April 2020) is now available in print and online at AdAge.com/AList2020.

ABOUT JOHANNES LEONARDO

Founded in New York City in 2007, Johannes Leonardo is an independent creative agency that believes creativity has the power to transform brands and impact business results. By generating communications platforms that solve complex business challenges and build long-term partnerships, the agency delivers effective results for its roster of clients, including adidas originals, Volkswagen, MassMutual, Kraft-Heinz, Molson Coors and EA Sports.

Johannes Leonardo was recently recognized as number three on Ad Age's 2020 A-List, as Adweek's 2019 Breakthrough Agency of the Year and as Effies' 2019 Second Most Effective Independent Agency in North America. Read more at www.JohannesLeonardo.com.

