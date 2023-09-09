John Andrews acquitted of obstructing in death and disappearance of Starkie Swenson

CHILTON – John Andrews was acquitted Friday of obstructing an officer during an interview in which he denied knowing the location of Starkie Swenson's remains.

The verdict means the 12-person jury rejected that Andrews killed Swenson on Aug. 13, 1983, during a confrontation at Shattuck Junior High School in Neenah and that he lied to police on June 7, 2021, when he said he not only had no knowledge of Swenson's whereabouts, but also had never seen or spoken to Swenson in person.

Swenson's remains weren’t found until September 2021 when hikers, by happenstance, came upon his bones in a partially secluded area of High Cliff State Park in Sherwood. Swenson, 67, of Neenah had been missing for more than 38 years after he leaving his home on a bicycle.

Andrews, 84, of Chilton had faced a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine on the obstructing charge, which is a misdemeanor.

The Calumet County jury deliberated for more than three hours before reaching its verdict.

Andrews did not testify at the trial.

Starkie Swenson, shown here in 1981 in Florida, was active and well-known in the Neenah community.

Andrews couldn't be recharged for killing Swenson

In March 1994 in Winnebago County, Andrews was tried on a charge of first-degree murder for Swenson's death, so he couldn't be prosecuted again for the same charge.

At the 1994 trial, police alleged Andrews became enraged over Swenson's extramarital affair with his ex-wife, Claire Andrews, and ran him over with his Pontiac Firebird on the grounds of Shattuck school.

The trial ended after four days when Andrews accepted a negotiated Alford plea and was convicted of a lesser charge of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to two years in prison and served 16 months under the state's mandatory release law.

An Alford plea is a conditional guilty plea that allows for the defendant to be convicted and sentenced while proclaiming innocence. The plea requires the court to find strong proof of guilt, but it doesn't equate to proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Attorney Dean Strang defended Andrews in the 1994 trial and was involved in the negotiations with prosecutor Joe Paulus that resulted in the Alford plea.

Strang testified Friday that he thought Andrews was at risk of losing the 1994 case and encouraged him to accept the Alford plea.

"You're facing first-degree murder and life in prison mandatorily and you're being offered two years?" Strang said. "Yeah, you're going to take that."

Andrews waived his attorney-client privilege to allow Strang to testify.

What was said during closing statements?

During closing statements, District Attorney Nathan Haberman characterized Andrews' denial to police not as a white lie but as "a big lie" because it prevented officers from finding Swenson's body and bringing closure to the Swenson family.

"This is probably the biggest kind of lie that ever exists," Haberman said.

Haberman reviewed the testimony of Suzanne Eggert, who overheard a verbal and physical confrontation between Andrews and another man – later believed to be Swenson – on Aug. 13, 1983, on the grounds of Shattuck.

Eggert testified she was driving by with her windows open and heard the rev of a car engine, a man's scream, a large thump and pieces of metal moving across the pavement. She heard Andrews say, "There, now you're dead. How do you like that?"

Carl Staffeld, a former custodian at Shattuck, testified he found a damaged bicycle on the Shattuck grounds on Aug. 15, 1983.

Haberman said the testimonies of Eggert and Stafford fit the findings of Jordan Karsten, associate professor of anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Karsten removed and analyzed Swenson’s remains and determined fractures in the bones showed evidence of blunt force trauma that would be consistent with Swenson being run over by a motor vehicle. Karsten also said the bones were intentionally concealed under large limestone rocks.

Defense attorney Catherine White told the jury to pay attention to discrepancies in the testimony, particularly from Eggert. White said Andrews' account hasn't changed in the past 40 years.

"He's saying, 'I never met the man,' because it's the truth," White said. "That's what he said in 1983."

"The government," White continued, "is trying convict an innocent man a second time based on less evidence than they had in 1994."

Judge denies motions to dismiss the case

After the prosecution presented its case, defense attorney Jonas Bednarek made a motion for a directed verdict, or a judgment of acquittal for Andrews.

Bednarek also raised the issue of double jeopardy, which prohibits anyone from being prosecuted twice for substantially the same crime.

Calumet County Judge Carey Reed denied the motions.

"The current charges are not identical in law," Reed said. "They're not identical in facts."

Who testified at the trial?

Detective Kyle Schroeder, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office

Investigator Craig Hoffer, Neenah Police Department

Chief Deputy Derek Bries, Calumet County Sheriff's Office

Elizabeth O'Bannon, an analyst at DNA Solutions Inc.

Jordan Karsten, associate professor of anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Dr. Adam Covach, Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner's Office

Jan Coakley, one of Swenson's daughters

Linda Swenson, one of Swenson's daughters

Stacia Herrling, a witness who interacted with Andrews in 1983

Darlene Jeske, a witness who interacted with Andrews in 1983

Richard Maskel, son of Claire Andrews

Claire Andrews, ex-wife of John Andrews

Carl Staffeld, a former custodian at Shattuck Junior High School

Suzanne Eggert, a witness who dated John Andrews

Retired Investigator Gary Steier, Calumet County Sheriff's Office

Dean Strang, a former defense attorney for Andrews

