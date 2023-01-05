John Andrews seeks change of venue on obstruction charge due to publicity surrounding Starkie Swenson case

Starkie Swenson, shown here in 1981 in Florida, was active and well-known in the Neenah community.

CHILTON - Defense attorneys are seeking a change of venue for John C. Andrews, who is charged with obstructing an officer during a 2021 investigation into the whereabouts of Starkie Swenson's remains.

Defense attorneys Jonas Bednarek and Catherine White said in court documents that three decades of media coverage of Andrews' alleged role in Swenson's death and disappearance have created a community prejudice against Andrews, of Chilton, that would result in an unfair trial.

"Because inflammatory publicity has so saturated the community, obtaining a fair and impartial jury in Calumet County or the surrounding counties will be a practical impossibility," Bednarek and White said.

Calumet County Judge Carey Reed has yet to rule on the request to move the trial.

Prosecutors charged the 83-year-old Andrews with obstructing, a misdemeanor, in November. He pleaded not guilty and is free on a $500 signature bond.

If convicted, the charge carries a maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine and nine months in jail.

In April, Andrews was charged with hiding the corpse of Swenson, a felony. The case was dismissed in July, when Reed ruled that Andrews' denial of knowing the whereabouts of Swenson's remains when questioned by police on June 7, 2021, didn't constitute hiding a corpse as defined by state law, but it might rise to probable cause for obstructing an officer.

Prosecutors subsequently charged Andrews with obstructing.

Swenson, 67, vanished on Aug. 13, 1983, after leaving his Neenah home on a bicycle.

In 1994, Andrews was tried on a charge of first-degree murder for Swenson's death. Police alleged Andrews became enraged over Swenson's extramarital affair with his ex-wife, Claire Andrews, and ran him over with his Pontiac Firebird on the grounds of Shattuck Junior High School (now Shattuck Middle School) in Neenah. Shattuck is across the street from the house where Claire Andrews lived.

The trial ended after four days when Andrews accepted a negotiated Alford plea and was convicted of a lesser charge of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle. An Alford plea allows for a defendant to be convicted and sentenced while claiming innocence. It means the defendant decided it would be better to be sentenced on the lesser charge than take a chance with the jury on the initial charge, which could lead to a longer sentence.

Andrews was sentenced to two years in prison. The first-degree murder charge carried a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Swenson's disappearance resurfaced in the public eye in April 2021 when investigators — aided by University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh anthropology associate professor Jordan Karsten and his students — began searching for Swenson's remains by excavating a nine-acre property west of Omro that Andrews was thought to have frequented in 1983.

The Omro search came up empty but led police to question Andrews about the location of Swenson's remains on June 7, 2021. Andrews not only denied any knowledge of Swenson's whereabouts, but he also denied ever seeing or speaking to Swenson in person.

Coincidentally, Swenson's body was found Sept. 28, 2021, in a rocky, partially secluded section of High Cliff State Park in Sherwood. Four days earlier, two hikers had discovered a tibia in the area.

According to the criminal complaint against Andrews, Swenson's body was covered intentionally with limestone rocks and appeared to have been placed in the park around the time of his death.

Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner Adam Covach determined Swenson died from multiple injuries. "The majority of these injuries were likely caused by a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian/bicyclist type of incident which occurred on the day Mr. Swenson went missing," the criminal complaint says.

Bednarek and White noted the long history of the case in their motion for a change of venue.

"The disappearance of Starkie Swenson in Neenah was big news in 1983. The subsequent homicide trial of John Andrews in the early 1990s was big news. The renewed search for Starkie Swenson’s remains at a property in Omro in 2021 was big news. The arrest of John Andrews in Chilton in 2022 was big news. The dismissal of the hiding a corpse charge was big news. The filing of the obstruction charge was big news. There is no doubt that a trial of Mr. Andrews on the currently pending obstruction charge will also be big news. Of course, many criminal cases are 'big news' and draw media attention, but this case is unique in the fact that it has been the subject of sustained, intense media attention for nearly three decades." Defense attorneys for Andrews

Bednarek and White argued that most, if not all, of the potential jurors in Calumet County "would already be familiar with the names of Starkie Swenson and John Andrews."

If the case proceeds to trial, the jury would decide whether Andrews' statements to police in June 2021 — that he didn’t know where Swenson’s remains were and that he had never seen or spoken to Swenson in person — were true or false.

"To answer that question will essentially require a redo of the homicide trial that occurred in the early 1990s," Bednarek and White said. "If Mr. Andrews killed Mr. Swenson on the night of August 13, 1983, as the State has long suspected, then he lied to the police about never seeing Mr. Swenson in person. But if Mr. Andrews did not kill Mr. Swenson, as he has consistently maintained, then he did not lie to the police and is not guilty of obstruction."

