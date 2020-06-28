Is John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) A Good Stock To Buy?

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Is John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) a safe stock to buy now? Prominent investors are turning less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were cut by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that JBSS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). JBSS was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with JBSS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a large number of methods market participants employ to value publicly traded companies. A pair of the less known methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outpace the market by a healthy amount (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_30600" align="aligncenter" width="399"] Bruce Kovner of Caxton Associates LP[/caption]

Bruce Kovner, Caxton Associates LP More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind we're going to analyze the new hedge fund action regarding John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

How are hedge funds trading John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)?

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -18% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards JBSS over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $18.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by AQR Capital Management with a $15.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Citadel Investment Group, and Winton Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Royce & Associates allocated the biggest weight to John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS), around 0.26% of its 13F portfolio. Winton Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.08 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to JBSS.