John Bercow branded 'serial bully' by independent watchdog

John Bercow is a “serial bully” and should not be allowed access to Parliament, a Commons complaints body has ruled, as it upheld 21 allegations against him.

The former Speaker swore at and belittled colleagues, smashed a mobile phone on a desk and lost his temper after a staff member told him he could not carry toothpaste in his hand luggage, an investigation found, following a 22-month investigation into claims against him dating back 12 years.

The report’s recommendations include the suggestion that Mr Bercow should be banned from holding a parliamentary security pass for life, preventing him having free access to the Palace of Westminster.

“The respondent’s conduct was so serious that, had he still been a Member of Parliament, we would have determined that he should be expelled by resolution of the House,” the report said.

“As it is, we recommend that he should never be permitted a pass to the Parliamentary estate.”

As a former MP, Mr Bercow would usually be entitled to a security pass, but he has not applied for one since leaving Parliament in 2019 and says he does not want one.

The findings follow an investigation by Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, which began in May 2020 following a rule change that allowed the authorities to investigate historic allegations of bullying.

It concludes that Mr Bercow displayed “intimidatory and undermining” behaviour, and “threatening conduct”, including “verbal abuse and displays of anger”

It also found that he bullied a former Clerk of the Commons, Lord Lisvane, who was subjected to “a sustained course of conduct” involving “unfounded criticism” that was “often made at length and at volume and included derogatory inferences about [his] upbringing and background”.

Allegations were also made against him by Angus Sinclair, a former member of Commons staff, and Kate Emms, who still works in Parliament.

The findings were assessed by the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), which heard appeals from Mr Bercow but ultimately upheld the 21 findings against him.

“The findings of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, which we have upheld, show that the respondent has been a serial bully,” the IEP said.

“His evidence in the investigations, the findings of the Commissioner, and his submissions to us, show also that the respondent has been a serial liar.

“His behaviour fell very far below that which the public has a right to expect from any Member of Parliament.”

'Findings are of a kangaroo court'

Responding to the report, the former Speaker said he had been subject to the findings of a “kangaroo court”, questioned the process of the investigation and insisted he had enjoyed good relations with staff.

“All I can say is that the case against me would have been thrown out by any court in the land since it is based on the flimsiest of evidence, rooted in hearsay and baseless rumour, and advanced by old school dogmatists once intent on resisting change at all costs and now settling some ancient scores with me,” he said.

“Add to that a dash of personal spite and you have some idea of the vengeful vendetta mounted against me.

“It is a travesty of justice and brings shame on the House of Commons.

“This has been a protracted, amateurish and unjust process which would not have survived five minutes’ scrutiny in court. To describe what I have experienced as a kangaroo court is grossly insulting to kangaroos.

“None of the investigators is a lawyer and the Commissioner overseeing them has no expertise whatsoever in the consideration of alleged bullying.

“Throughout, gossip from absent friends of the complainants has been treated as the absolute truth, whilst eyewitnesses who challenged the allegations were described as ‘not helpful’ and discounted.

“The Commissioner even presumed to make findings on matters about which I was never questioned.”

He added that the idea he had been banned from Parliament for life was “Establishment spin” and pointed out that he could still attend debates as a guest of someone else.

In an op-ed for The Telegraph, Mr Bercow suggested that those who have made allegations against him were opponents of his reforms to the House of Commons as Speaker, which included granting more Urgent Questions for MPs to ask ministers.

“A tiny minority sought to block as I fought to deliver my reform mandate,” he said.

“If some people disliked me sticking to my guns, that is regrettable. I wasn’t hunting for trophies but delivering necessary, desired and overdue change. It was a determined approach.”

He added that the IEP appeal process was a “complete waste of time” and functioned “just a rubber stamp” for the Parliamentary commissioner’s investigation.

The IEP said Mr Bercow’s protestations about the process were “groundless” and that Mr Bercow was “ widely unreliable and repeatedly dishonest in his evidence”.