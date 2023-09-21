John Bercow to join celebrity cast of The Traitors US

Bercow was banned from Parliament for life in 2022 after an investigation into bullying allegations - Jessica Taylor/Reuters

As Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow defended MPs who were standing in the way of a Brexit deal and declared: “None of you is a traitor.”

Television bosses must have been taking note. Mr Bercow has been signed up as a “celebrity” contestant on the US version of The Traitors.

In the hit reality show a handful of contestants are secretly selected to backstab and “murder” other members of the group, who try to flush them out in time.

Mr Bercow is the only politician in the line-up for the US show which, like its British counterpart, is filmed in the Scottish Highlands.

His fellow contestants include minor celebrities who have previously appeared on Love Island, Dancing with the Stars and Big Brother. The other British participant is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who appeared on Love Island and Dancing on Ice.

‘Serial bully’

Mr Bercow was banned from Parliament for life last year after being found to be a “serial bully” and a liar.

An independent inquiry upheld 21 allegations against the former speaker by three ex-members of staff.

He was found to have sworn at and belittled colleagues, and on one occasion to have smashed a mobile phone on a desk. The allegations dated back 12 years.

Mr Bercow denied all claims against him, dismissing the investigation as a “kangaroo court”.

However, the report, by Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel, said Mr Bercow was “widely unreliable and repeatedly dishonest in his evidence”.

Bercow made his “traitors” speech in 2019 after Theresa May, the then prime minister, accused some MPs of playing political games.

Addressing the Commons, he said: “None of you is a traitor. All of you are doing your best... I believe passionately in the institution of parliament, in the rights and passions of the members of this house, and their commitment to their duty.”

