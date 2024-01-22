John Berry to discuss future plans, expansion for COTC campuses

NEWARK — Central Ohio Technical College will have annual town hall meetings with President John Berry at each of its extended campuses. These will be to discuss future plans and expansion of the institution.

The Coshocton Campus meeting is on March 6. Other meetings are Feb. 8 on the Pataskala Campus and Feb. 22 on the Knox Campus. Sessions are 3 to 4:30 p.m.

John Berry

This is the fourth year of the town hall series. Berry will provide a state of the college address covering a variety topics.

Additionally, attendees can expect to hear more about the latest developments regarding each extended campus, including future initiatives, expansions, strategies and more. Attendees will be encouraged to provide their insight and feedback for the 2025 to 2029 planning process.

"Our commitment to maintaining purposeful and robust dialogue with the communities we serve remains unwavering," Berry said in a press release. "These gatherings serve as a vital platform, offering firsthand insights into the state of our college. In particular, these town halls will continue to shine a spotlight on the current state and future aspirations of our extended campuses. It's a dedicated effort to foster transparency, share key information and, most importantly, to hear directly from our community members."

To register for the Coshocton meeting, go to go.cotc.edu/coshoctontownhall24. Email Jan Tomlinson at tomlinson.88@mail.cotc.edu for any questions.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Town hall meeting scheduled for COTC's Coshocton campus