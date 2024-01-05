John Block seeks reelection to District 51 in 2024

John Block announced Jan. 4 that he would seek reelection to the New Mexico House of Representatives for District 51.

Block first ran for office in 2022, unseating Rachel Black in the Republican primary who had held the seat for three years.

"I want to stress to the great people of Alamogordo that they have an advocate and a conservative champion in me that they did not have before," Block said in an email.

Block is a native New Mexican from Alamogordo.

During his first year in Santa Fe he supported House Bill 258 otherwise known as the Heartbeat Bill of 2023 which would, under certain circumstances make abortion of a fetus a third-degree felony.

Nearly $3 million in capital outlay funding for projects benefitting the Alamogordo Police Department, New Mexico State University-Alamogordo the Alameda Park Zoo were supported by Block.

The general elections for 2024 begin Nov. 5.

