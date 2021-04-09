John Boehner says his time as House speaker was like being the 'mayor' of a 'Crazytown' full of 'jackasses'

Oma Seddiq
·2 min read
john boehner gavel
John Boehner REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

  • John Boehner says his time as House speaker was like being the "mayor" of "Crazytown."

  • The Ohio Republican describes his years in Congress in his new book out Tuesday.

  • "Crazytown was populated by jackasses," Boehner writes, per an excerpt from the Washington Post.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Former House Speaker John Boehner likened his time in Congress to living in "Crazytown," according to an excerpt of his upcoming tell-all memoir reported by the Washington Post on Friday.

Boehner, a Republican who represented Ohio's 8th Congressional District since 1991, went on to describe his ascent to the House speakership in the Obama years as becoming the "mayor" of "Crazytown."

"Crazytown was populated by jackasses, and media hounds, and some normal citizens as baffled as I was about how we got trapped inside the city walls," Boehner writes in "On the House: A Washington Memoir," per The Post. "Every second of every day since Barack Obama became president I was fighting one bats--- idea after another."

The tea party movement within the Republican Party boosted Boehner to the highest-ranked position in the House in 2011, but by late 2015, Boehner resigned from the top post as the increasingly-influential conservative caucus plotted to get rid of him.

Boehner has previously criticized the bloc of tea party lawmakers, and did not hold back in his book, which hits stands on Tuesday. He particularly took aim at Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, calling him "a reckless a--hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else."

Boehner argued in his book that these fractures in the GOP eventually prompted the rise of somebody like Donald Trump, a wealthy political outsider and a celebrity, to become leader of the party.

"That was fine by me because I'm not sure I belonged to the Republican Party he created," Boehner writes about missing Trump's 2017 inauguration, according to the Post.

Boehner writes that he doesn't believe he would have a place in the GOP today as it has steered far from his style of traditional conservative politics.

"I don't even think I could get elected in today's Republican Party anyway," he writes, per the Post. "I don't think Ronald Reagan could either."

Also in his memoir, Boehner writes candidly about his decades in politics, sharing stories about Trump, Mitch McConnell, and others.

Read the original article on Business Insider

