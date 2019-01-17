John Bogle: The Defiant Patron Saint of Index Investing

Vanguard founder John C. Bogle died Jan. 16 at age 89. But "Saint Jack," who built the index fund from virtually nothing into a $5 trillion empire and was a boon to individual investors, had already cheated death several times before.

They called his quixotic little mutual fund "Bogle's Folly," "a sure path to mediocrity" and even "un-American" after he introduced it in 1976. But Vanguard founder John C. Bogle - who died Wednesday, Jan. 16, at age 89 - had the last laugh.

Vanguard has grown into a $5.3 trillion juggernaut with 16,600 employees worldwide, making it one of the world's largest investment companies. And what has fueled (and continues to fuel) its long-lasting growth is low-cost investing, in general, and the index fund, in particular.

Bogle's many admirers called him "Saint Jack" for his efforts to slash investing costs. His thoughts and investing lessons inspired a popular investment website, Bogleheads.org, which describes itself as offering "investing advice inspired by John Bogle." He authored numerous books, almost all after leaving Vanguard in 1999, and they all made the same basic point: Costs are virtually everything in investing, and index funds are the best way to deliver low costs.

Bogle was fortunate enough to live to see his ideas not just triumph, but become conventional wisdom. At Vanguard, he worked relentlessly for 20 years to cut fund costs. He launched product after product, seemingly unable to find a corner of the market that didn't deserve an index fund.

They grew slowly at first. Until the 2000s, index funds were never the main event. In the 1980s and 1990s, the brilliant, gun-slinging mutual-fund manager was the star. Find the right manager, and you could make a fortune - those were the words that inspired many of us.

Indeed, Vanguard itself has its share of good, actively managed funds; Bogle was instrumental in starting many of them, too. Most notably, he commissioned Wellington Management and Primecap to each mange several Vanguard funds.

A Young Bogle Draws His Plan

The son of a World War I veteran who lost his fortune in the Great Depression, Bogle was a man who always watched his nickels and dimes. Born in 1929 in Montclair, New Jersey, he won a scholarship to the Blair Academy, where he was voted "most likely to succeed" by his classmates. Even then he showed an unusual aptitude with numbers. In later years, a colleague at Vanguard said Bogle could run his finger down a lengthy column of numbers and instantly point out a mistake.

He won a scholarship to Princeton University, where he waited on tables to make ends meet. Bogle's senior thesis, penned in 1951, offered a stunningly accurate roadmap of the future course of his life. Everything he did was basically laid out in his thesis.

"Investment companies should be operated in the most efficient, honest, and economical way possible," a young Bogle wrote. "Future growth can be maximized by reducing sales charges and management fees," he posited. "The principal role of the investment company should be to serve its shareholders."

Such thinking was anathema on Wall Street at the time. (Indeed, in many ways, it still is.) Stock brokers charged huge commissions on stock trades. Mutual funds typically imposed large front-end loads, up to 8.5%, and annual fees of well more than 1%.

But Bogle opened the door to another way to run a fund company. By charging dirt-cheap fees, Vanguard's funds gained ground on their rivals. As the low-cost advantage attracted more investment dollars, Vanguard could afford to cut its prices further, continuing the cycle.

What's more, Bogle brought to Vanguard the radical notion that a mutual fund firm should be run like a mutual insurance company. Its customers (investors) should be the owners of the funds; thus, only one set of shareholders could profit from them. Vanguard had no outside shareholders, so it had no incentive to turn a profit and could run its funds "at cost" for shareholders.

"If a statue is ever erected to honor the person who has done the most for American investors, the hands-down choice should be Jack Bogle," Warren Buffett once said. Indeed, a statue of Bogle has stood for years on the Vanguard campus in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

After college, Bogle went to work at Wellington Management, rising through the ranks to become president in 1967. That same year, Bogle made one of his first few major missteps - a merger with an aggressive set of managers in the "Go-Go" 1960s. When the bottom fell out of the market in the early 1970s, the firm's funds crashed, too. Bogle was fired in 1974.