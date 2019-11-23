John Bolton re-opens Twitter account, says White House withheld his access

WASHINGTON – Former National Security Adviser John Bolton – a potential witness in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump – resumed tweeting Friday and appeared to issue a threat to his former boss.

"Since resigning as National Security Advisor, the @WhiteHouse refused to return access to my personal Twitter account," Bolton tweeted. "Out of fear of what I may say? To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint!"

Bolton, who left his post in September, did not elaborate on what he might "say" with respect to the investigation of Trump's dealings with Ukraine, the subject of the ongoing impeachment inquiry in the House.

A former ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, Bolton has previously hinted at his knowledge of the events House Democrats are now scrutinizing. Bolton was "personally involved in many of the events, meetings, and conversations about which you have already received testimony," his attorney wrote to House Democrats earlier this month.

Bolton has repeatedly appeared in testimony from other witnesses as someone who opposed an effort by Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and others to pressure Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Other aides testified that Bolton described the effort as a "drug deal."

Bolton sent an equally cryptic tweet earlier in the day: "We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come....."

The White House did not immediately respond to Bolton’s assertion that he was locked out of his Twitter account.

Bolton teased another "preview" of his future work in a Saturday morning tweet. The announcement was a link to a page for "Bolton PAC," a political action committee that aims to "identify and support Senate and House candidates committed to policies promoting a strong America."

House Democrats in charge of the investigation are seeking to bring in Bolton as a witness; so far, the national security adviser who left the administration in September has not said whether he will cooperate. Bolton declined to appear voluntarily before the House Intelligence Committee and has said he is monitoring a lawsuit involving his former aide before deciding whether he would honor a subpoena.

Trump had nothing but nice things to say about Bolton during a morning interview on Fox & Friends, saying "I actually had a good relationship with John. We disagreed on some things and some methods, but I actually had a good relationship."

