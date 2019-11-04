John Bolton, Rick Perry called to testify. What we're expecting from Week 7 of the Trump impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON – The House impeachment inquiry summoned a cabinet secretary, agency heads and other top officials in President Donald Trump's administration for closed-door depositions in the seventh week of their investigation, setting up a series of high-stakes clashes because several of the officials said they won't appear.

The requests for testimony from high-profile officials including Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former National Security Adviser John Bolton come as the inquiry shifts from weeks of collecting evidence in private to holding public hearings in the Intelligence and Judiciary committees. The public hearings are expected to begin later this month, although no firm schedule is set, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

But several of the officials, which include National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg and State Department counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl, might not appear because White House counselor Pat Cipollone notified Pelosi on Oct. 8 that the administration wouldn't cooperate with the inquiry. The Energy Department said Friday that Perry would not appear.

Trump has vowed to fight all subpoenas and called the inquiry a partisan "witch hunt." Democrats have warned that a lack of participation could be considered obstruction in any articles of impeachment against Trump.

Republicans have criticized Democrats for holding secret meetings in a basement "bunker" of the Capitol, their description of a secure room where the Intelligence Committee gathers and discusses confidential information. Republicans have also demanded the release of transcripts collected so far, while Democrats have said they could begin releasing them as early as this week.

Bolton is an intriguing witness scheduled Thursday because he was a prominent conservative before joining the administration. Other administration officials described him as a critic of a policy at the heart of the inquiry: Trump urging Ukraine to investigate his political rival while withholding military aid. Bolton either quit or Trump fired him in September because of policy disagreements.

Trump, for his part, plans political rallies Monday in Kentucky and Wednesday in Louisiana.

Here is a summary of what’s expected this week:

Monday: White House officials

John Eisenberg, the National Security Council’s lawyer, and his deputy, Michael Ellis, are two of the officials that impeachment investigators summoned Monday.

Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert at the NSC, testified Oct. 29 that he was concerned about the July 25 call in which Trump urged Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden while withholding nearly $400 million in military aid. Vindman listened to the call and reported his concerns to Eisenberg.

“I was concerned by the call,” Vindman told the House inquiry. “I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine.”

Trump has insisted that he was justified in urging Ukraine to investigate corruption.

Vindman said that Eisenberg suggested storing the document that summarized the call to a computer used for highly classified material. Ellis was with Eisenberg when he made the suggestion.

