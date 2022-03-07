  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

John Bolton Says Putin Isn't Unstable -- He's A 'Cold, Hard, Calculating Man'

Marita Vlachou
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

John Bolton, a former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, on Monday dismissed suggestions that Russian President Vladimir Putin is mentally unstable, as Russia continues to attack residential areas in Ukraine.

“I know there are a lot of theories and speculation going around that Putin has a screw loose,” Bolton told the BBC. “I don’t think so. I think he’s a cold, hard, calculating man.”

Bolton said Putin is likely “irritated” at the performance of the Russian military thus far, and that he’ll try to double down to save face.

“He has to try to show military victory,” Bolton said. “I don’t think there’s a negotiated way to end this.”

Bolton also criticized NATO’s decision not to get involved militarily but to supply Ukraine with weapons and intelligence. He argued this will do little to deter Russia.

“If Putin wanted a pretext to say that NATO was committing aggression against Russia in this conflict, or that NATO was a party to this conflict, he’s already got it,” Bolton said.

On Friday, Bolton told The Washington Post that Putin expected Trump to withdraw from NATO if he’d won a second term in office.

“In a second Trump term, I think he may well have withdrawn from NATO,” Bolton said. “And I think Putin was waiting for that.”

Trump appointed Bolton as national security adviser in 2018. He was fired less than a year later.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: Could our politics experience a spring thaw, and bring hope, in 2022?

    Iowa State University distinguished professor: Spring thaw is a time of hope — more so than any other season.

  • Trial next for 4 accused in Michigan governor kidnap plot

    Were they gullible foul-mouthed men under the spell of undercover agents? Or a rogue cast seething with enough anger to actually want to kidnap Michigan's governor? Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they received payment in dollars, even after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of repaying foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanOil

  • U.S. climate czar Kerry says Ukraine crisis is a 'defining moment' for the century

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday that the crisis in Ukraine is going to be a "defining moment" for this century, saying the stakes "could not be higher," even if the world has to live with higher energy costs for a time. Kerry, the kickoff speaker at the annual CERAWEEK energy conference in Houston, called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "abhorrent," and said the Ukrainian people are exposing Russia's government for "all that it is." His remarks follow Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor, and as the United States and allies consider even more punishing sanctions against Russia, including outright bans on imports of Russian oil and gas.

  • EU Divided Over Russian Oil Sanctions as Calls for Ban Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union governments are divided over whether to join the U.S. in potentially banning Russian oil imports, as several member states push the option as a way to add pressure on President Vladimir Putin after his invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific N

  • Biden must extend the student-loan payment pause 'to put a stop to this crisis in the making before it begins,' 210 advocacy groups say

    After nearly two years of not making payments, federal student-loan borrowers are about to be thrown back in. Advocates want Biden to delay that.

  • Letter: President Biden, John Kerry need to wake up

    Letter writer says President Joe Biden, climate envoy John Kerry have wrong priorities.

  • "I feel like a soldier" says Kyiv resident

    STORY: "I thought I would be even more frightened. But now I feel like a soldier. I feel that I have a lot of energy to just to fight, because I know that we will win. I know that this war against Putin is a is war he couldn't win."Laskari found refuge in a small village around 30 miles away, where her family has a house, and she has stayed there with her three-year old son, Simon, her pregnant sister, who is due to give birth in two weeks, her small child, and their parents.Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has sent nearly 1.5 million refugees fleeing westward into the European Union. Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation".Ukraine said Russian forces have focused efforts on encircling Kyiv and Kharkiv, while aiming to establish a land bridge to Crimea.

  • Ukrainian girl sings ‘Let It Go’ in Kyiv shelter

    A video posted to social media of a young girl singing the localized version of “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen” for a crowd of civilians huddled in a shelter in Kyiv has gone viral. According to information provided to CNN, the girl was asked to perform after saying she wanted to be a singer when she grows up. The video has received praise from many prominent musicians, including “Frozen” star Idina Menzel.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Russia Set for Venezuela-Style Debt Default

    (Bloomberg) -- The odds of Russia making its foreign debt payments are diminishing as bond prices fall, recession in the nation looms and various payment restrictions pile up after the invasion of Ukraine, according to Morgan Stanley & Co.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backi

  • U.S. gets 3% of its gas from Russia. What's fueling recent increase in gasoline prices in Topeka?

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week is now affecting the everyday lives of Kansans by making them pay more for gas.

  • Trucks, RVs and cars flock to Washington area to protest COVID restrictions

    More than a thousand large trucks, recreational vehicles and cars are gathering on the outskirts of Washington as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that threatens to roll on the U.S. capital in the coming days. The so-called "People's Convoy," which originated in California and has drawn participants from around the country, is calling for an end to all pandemic-related restrictions. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signaled in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday that the country was entering a new, more controlled phase of the pandemic without business lockdowns or school closures.

  • Cincinnati Bengals TE Drew Sample, wife Angelina looking to extract family from war-torn Ukraine

    Bengals tight end Drew Sample's wife, Angelina, was born in Ukraine. The Samples are trying to get her relatives to the U.S. amid Russia's invasion.

  • Biden must address US hostages in Russia amid Ukraine war, national security expert says

    President Joe Biden must use his leverage to secure the release of U.S. “hostages” in Russia amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a national security expert running for Congress told Fox News.

  • Russian banks are seeking refuge in a Chinese payment system

    Russian banks may “issue co-badged" cards powered by payment systems like Chinese state-owned UnionPay.

  • Putin plan to take over Ukraine ‘exactly the old Soviet way’

    It’s a miserable redux of the old junk many of us grew up with. It’s Khrushchev pounding the podium with his shoe. It’s the same old swill.

  • Analysis-With war risk, unclear how much U.S. real-yield collapse will benefit stocks

    Real yields in the U.S. Treasury market have gone even more negative as inflation surged, which is typically viewed as a positive factor for stocks, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has placed more emphasis on shedding risk than on the possibility of getting higher returns on Wall Street. The decline in benchmark U.S. real yields, which have been mainly below zero since 2019, suggested that investors are piling into TIPS because of concerns about high inflation. U.S. stocks, even with a strong earnings outlook and backed by a robust economy, may not be the best asset to hold during this geopolitical crisis, analysts said, though there was some divide in views.

  • Former Biden COVID-19 advisers, experts call for more action from White House

    A group of 53 authors - some of whom served on President Biden's COVID-19 task force before he entered the White House - have released a roadmap for the "next normal," arguing for further action as the country prepares to live with COVID-19.In their report released Monday, the authors acknowledged the sense of fatigue that many people are now experiencing as the pandemic stretches into its third year."Americans are beyond tired of waking up to...

  • Trump told RNC donors that the US should put China's flag on planes to bomb Russia

    "And then we say, China did it, we didn't do, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch," Trump said.

  • Bill Barr says he will vote for Trump if he's GOP nominee in 2024

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in an interview with NBC's "TODAY" that he would find it "hard for me to conceive" a scenario in which he would not vote for the Republican nominee, even if it's former President Donald Trump.Driving the news: Barr, who lead the DOJ during the Trump administration, has become a critic of the former president. However, he said that he considers Democrats "progressive agenda" to be the biggest threat to the U.S., and he would vote for whoever gets the GOP nom